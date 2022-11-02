Who is the favorite to win FIFA 23 Serie A POTM for October? Nicolo Barella and Rafael Leao are among the nominations

Nominations for FIFA 23 POTM from Serie A for October, together with Leao and Barella, have just lately been launched, and gamers can now vote for his or her favourite participant to win a particular card within the close to future. There are presently 5 nominations and all of them have been excellent contributors to the Italian first division.

Each month, EA Sports activities releases distinctive playing cards for footballers who develop into the most effective participant for a given month. All main European leagues are lined beneath this occasion, and gamers can earn these particular playing cards by finishing SBCs. Extra importantly, gamers can determine on the winner and register their votes.

Whereas all 5 names have been constant performers in October, Barella and Leao will undoubtedly be forward when it comes to fan favoritism. Let’s take a look at which gamers have a possible benefit in getting a specific SBC within the coming days in FIFA 23.

Barella and Leao will definitely be fan favorites to win the FIFA 23 Serie A POTM in October

Given the golf equipment they play for, Nicolo Barella and Rafael Leao will undoubtedly be scorching picks for the particular award. The latter has larger reputation inside the neighborhood as a result of how skillful his FIFA 23 playing cards are typically. They’re normally very excessive on the meta, and any particular card could have even stronger stats.

Earlier than analyzing the potential winners, let’s check out who’s in competition for the award:

Nicolo Barella (CM 86)

Rafael Leao (LW 84)

Ademola Lookman (LM 77)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (CM 86)

Victor Osimhen (ST 83)

(Word: The overalls and positions listed below are as per their base playing cards. POTM playing cards may have totally different positions and stats.)

It goes with out saying that every one 5 footballers are justified contenders to win the FIFA 23 Serie A POTM in October. AC Milan had a comparatively optimistic month in Serie A, successful 4 out of their 5 video games. Leao was a strong performer for the Italian crew, with two targets and two assists to his identify.

Rafael Leão's stats for AC Milan in all competitions 2022/23: 15 Games, 6 Goals, 9 Assists

If he will get an SBC, FIFA 23 gamers can count on a implausible card with wonderful tempo and dribbling. Leona was the Serie A MVP final 12 months and commenced the brand new season proper the place he left off.

A nomination who can beat Leoa to the rostrum is Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Italian has rapidly develop into a trusted midfield common, and October noticed the easiest of him when it comes to offensive output.

Nicolò Barella has scored 5 targets from 1.53(xG) to this point this season, the biggest over-performance of any participant.

Like AC Milan, Inter have additionally claimed 4 victories in October and misplaced only one recreation. His aim contributions, additionally from the midfield, may enormously assist Barella’s trigger. He made three assists and scored three targets to assist his crew get the win. This sort of offensive output, mixed with stellar midfield shows, makes him a scorching contender to win the FIFA 23 POTM from Serie A.

Osimhen is an out of doors shot, however his probabilities actually cannot be downplayed. He could have solely performed three video games in October as a result of an harm, however he left a mark in all of them. He scored a aim apiece after his return from harm and capped the month with an excellent hat trick. It stays to be seen whether or not Barella, Leao, or others get the coveted title and an SBC within the recreation.



