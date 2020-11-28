Who is the character you are looking for? [SPOILER] ?

The return of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, which has been heralded for several months, has seen a lot of ink flowing. We had also prepared a little roundup of everything you need to know about the character before he got onto the Disney + series. Episode 5 of Season 2 therefore marked the great return of the Jedi. But who is Ahsoka Tano looking for?

Warning: Before reading this article, it is wise to have seen episode 5 of season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Nonetheless, when absent from the Star Wars films, Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the villains most cherished by fans of the universe created by George Lucas. It first appeared in the first part of The Dark Crusade of the Mad Jedi by Timothy Zann in 1991 and entered the Star Wars canon in 2016 with the third season of Star Wars Rebels. But who is he really?

Thrawn, whose real name is Mitth’raw’nuruodo, is a Chiss from the planet Csilla. His debut was told in 2017 in the novel Thrawn by Timothy Zann, which was then adapted by Marvel in the comic of the same name. Thrawn is an officer exiled by his own people for his questionable methods. The empire is characterized by its extraordinary intelligence and incredible talent for strategy. Always twenty moves ahead of his enemies and rivals, he climbed one after the other on the many levels of the empire until the emperor himself appointed him Grand Admiral.

Grand Admiral Thrawn appears in the third season of Star Wars Rebels and quickly becomes the main antagonist of the series. Determined to destroy the Rebel Alliance, Thrawn will challenge our heroes and especially the Ghost crew until the end of Season 4. During the Battle of Lothal, Thrawn bombed the planet native of Ezra. The latter decides to sacrifice himself by declaring himself ready to constitute himself as a prisoner. Using the Force, he communicates with the Purrgils, giant creatures that fly in hyperspace, taking Thrawn’s Imperial destroyer with them into the distant outer space. So Ezra, the great hero of the rebellion, sealed his fate at the same time as that of Thrawn.

What does his return to The Mandalorian mean?

In episode 5 of the second season of The Mandalorian, Jedi Ahsoka Tano is actively looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn. And his return has great significance. First, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren make up at the end of Star Wars Rebels, i. H. Not long before The Mandalorian started, looking for Ezra. If Thrawn survives, it means Ezra has a good chance of being alive too and being a prisoner of the Grand Admiral. This may explain why Ahsoka Tano is so eagerly looking for the Grand Admiral. The young rebel could therefore also appear in The Mandalorian.

Then, if Thrawn, the Empire’s greatest strategist, is alive it also means he can certainly play a role in Palpatine’s return and the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke. Will Thrawn become the main antagonist of The Mandalorian, a role currently played by Moff Gideon, who holds the black lightsaber? Or will he just appear in The Mandalorian? Hard to say at the moment. Ahsoka Tano’s mention of Thrawn’s name, however, makes us imagine what Disney’s big plan is for the Star Wars series that airs on Disney +.

In fact, the Mandalorian will obviously not be the only Star Wars series to air on the platform. We know a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the pipeline, as well as a series based on the character of Cassian Andor, one of the protagonists of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While the events of these two series will take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the Disney-confirmed series Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett will likely happen in parallel after the return of the Jedi. in the Mandalorian. It is recalled that Boba Fett also appeared at the end of the first episode of season 2. Would Lucasfilm weave a scenario web as impressive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Everything makes us believe in it, and any series could have dire consequences for the parallel series. This is how Thrawn could have appeared in The Mandalorian before he became the main antagonist of the Ahsoka Tano series. We can therefore understand the slow pace and very episodic format of The Mandalorian, provided they prefer a crossover with other parallel series. In any case, we can’t wait to see all the surprises that The Mandalorian and the next Star Wars series have in store for us.