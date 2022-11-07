Who is the best RW (right-winger) in FIFA 23?

With FIFA 23 being out there to audiences across the globe, followers have spent a while familiarizing themselves with the meta of the sport. The newest iteration of the enduring soccer simulation sequence is probably the most immersive and genuine within the historical past of the franchise, providing an expertise in contrast to any of its predecessors.

Naturally, the in-game viability of sure gamers has additionally modified. The brand new AcceleRATE characteristic has elevated the pool of gamers which are viable picks in FIFA 23. Footballers who have been deemed unusable in earlier editions of the sequence are actually a part of the in-game meta. Nevertheless, this additionally signifies that the meta has shifted drastically, and sure gamers have misplaced their allure. Regardless of these variations, Lionel Messi has retained his crown as one of the best RW within the sport.

Lionel Messi is one of the best RW in FIFA 23 regardless of the downgrade to his general score and tempo

Lionel Messi had a moderately underwhelming first season at PSG. Though he gained a number of titles with the French giants, he was removed from his typical finest and fell sufferer to his personal excessive requirements. This led to the Argentine maestro receiving a big nerf in his general score and stats in FIFA 23. Regardless of this downgrade, he’s nonetheless one of many 5 highest-rated gamers within the sport.

What are Lionel Messi’s stats in FIFA 23?

Not solely has Messi’s general score obtained a downgrade, however his tempo stat has been completely butchered as properly. Nevertheless, he nonetheless possesses spectacular attributes in different facets.

Tempo: 81

Dribbling: 94

Taking pictures: 89

Defending: 34

Passing: 90

Physicality: 64

Messi is statistically one of the best dribbler within the sport, together with being probably the greatest passers as properly. He has four-star talent strikes and a four-star weak foot.

How does Lionel Messi carry out in-game?

Regardless of not adhering to the prolonged meta of FIFA 23, Lionel Messi is outstanding in-game. He doesn’t possess the uncooked tempo wanted to beat defenders and get in behind the backline, however he has the technical skills wanted to tackle any opposition and bamboozle them together with his talent.

Messi is one of the best dribbler within the sport, and the mixture of his on-the-ball attributes and four-star talent strikes permits him to weave previous defenders earlier than unleashing deadly pictures that fly previous the goalkeeper. His lengthy pictures (each finesses and trivela pictures) are among the many finest within the sport. His capability with set-pieces is exceptional as properly, as he’s able to scoring and aiding from any vary.

Whereas his abilities are finest utilized in additional central roles due to his visionary passing and exact taking pictures capability, he’s nonetheless one of the best RW within the sport.

Different noteworthy RW gamers in FIFA 23

There will not be many meta choices to select from relating to the RW place. Nevertheless, the likes of Mohammed Salah and Ousmane Dembele stand out with their spectacular attributes. Whereas Salah is extremely rated and does justice to his stats together with his in-game efficiency, Dembele performs much better than his stats counsel as he possesses the coveted combo of five-star talent strikes and a five-star weak foot.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



