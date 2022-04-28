Who is Talent Agent Christian Carino? Find his net worth and biography here!!

Christian Carino is a well-known talent agent in the United States. He works for Creative Arts Agency. Johnny Depp, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon, and Bruno Mars are some of the celebrities he has worked with in the past. Christian Carino net worth is $12 million dollars.

Christian Carino Early Life

He was born in the United States of America on February 24, 1968. He is now 53 years old. Chris Ooze is the name he goes by at home. By birth, he is an Aquarius, so he is one. He is a white American citizen. He, too, is a Christian.

Social networking sites don’t give us any information about his parents. Also, we don’t know if he has any siblings. He was born into a rich family. Carino grew up in a caring and fun place. His mother cared for him with a lot of love and attention.

In terms of education, he is a well-educated person who is also qualified to do the job. He went to a high school near where he lived to finish his secondary schooling. After that, he went to school at a university to learn more.

Christian Carino Net Worth

In the last few years, Christian Carino has made a lot of money. He has a huge amount of money. He looks like he has earned a good amount of money during his work. People who look at some online sources say that Christian Carino net worth is about $12 million in 2022. In the same way, he makes $1 million a year.

To earn this amount of money, Carino has worked as an agent for many American artists for many years, and he has done a good job. In his job, he has both money and a good name. This is how his life is right now: thanks to the money he makes from his job, he and his family are happy and well-off.

What about Carino’s Personal Life?

Christian married Brooke Baldwin in 1997 and split up with her in 2015. Beth Carino is the daughter of Brooke and her husband. She was born to them when she was a little girl. Besides Lauren Cohan and Amber Heard, he has also been linked to them.

When Carino and Lady Gaga broke up in February 2019, they were together for a long time. However, even though they are almost 18 years apart in age. But they had a long-term friendship that was very strong.

Christian Carino Career Info

Former Johnny Depp agent Christian Carino said that Amber Heard’s accusations of abuse hurt Johnny Depp’s movie “Shroud of Mystery” and cost him the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. This is what he said.

