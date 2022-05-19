Who is Sophia Bush Dating? Is she engaged with Grant Hughes?

Wondering about who is Sophia Bush Dating? Sophia Anna Bush was born in the United States on July 8, 1982. She works as an actress, an activist, a filmmaker, and a producer. She played Brooke Davis in the WB/CW show One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012 and Erin Lindsay in the NBC show Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017. She is a producer at the moment and plays Dr. Samantha “Sam” Griffith in the medical drama Good Samaritan (2022).

Sophia Bush is getting married to Grant Hughes, who is an entrepreneur. The 39-year-old actress posted a selfie of the businessman on one knee in Lake Como, Italy, on Tuesday, announcing the couple’s engagement more than a year after they were first linked.

Bush was so happy about the proposal, which happened on a romantic boat trip, that he called it “the most amazing and touching surprise of my life.”

She then said, “My heart.” It blows up.” Hughes said, echoing the “Chicago P.D.” alum, “You’re my all-time favorite, my love.” Hughes surprised the actress from “One Tree Hill” when he asked her to marry him while they were on vacation in Italy. Friends and former co-stars of Bush were quick to congratulate the couple on their engagement. “Congratulations, lady!!!” Mandy Moore wrote the song.

Bethany was in the show “Other People’s House” in the past. “Love youuuuu!!” Joy Lenz cried out. Hilarie Burton said, “I am so happy for you both, and this is the fairy tale!!!!” You deserve it, my dear sister!!! I’m so happy for you and can’t wait for you to have your “happy ever after!”

Bush and Hughes, a businessman from Los Angeles, were seen holding hands for the first time in Malibu in May 2020. Since then, they have kept quiet about their relationship.

“When you live in the public eye, everyone wants to pick at everything, and that can be very hard,” Bush told Entertainment Tonight in June. “I grew up in the early 2000s, a time when girls were criticized for every choice they made. I couldn’t help but think, “I don’t think I like this.” I didn’t like having my private life made public.

The actress used to be married to her “One Tree Hill” co-star, Chad Michael Murray. In September 2005, after only five months together, they broke up.

Bush said recently that she won’t talk about her ex-husband anymore because she wants to move on from their high-profile marriage.

She said this on the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “I’m not allowed to,” she said, “because I’ve tried to make fun of being a dumb kid, and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into [that] I’m saying s–t about somebody I don’t even know anymore, who’s obviously an adult.”

Bush used to date her “One Tree Hill” co-stars James Lafferty and Austin Butler, with whom she was in a relationship for a long time. Later, she had affairs with the late Google executive Dan Fredinburg and her “Chicago P.D.” co-star Jesse Lee Soffer.

Who is Sophia Bush Fiance, Grant Hughes?

So, now that you have learned about who is Sophia Bush Dating, it’s time to know something about her beau!! Grant Hughes is a local business owner who wants to give back to his community. He is Bush’s new guy. Hughes set up the FocusMotion Health foundation, which helps people recover from surgery with “data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions.” He also enjoys volunteering.

Hughes has volunteered with the Wayfarer Foundation, which helps homeless people by giving them “free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm dinner, showers, eye exams, and a darn fantastic dance party.”

Sophia Anna Bush was born in the United States on July 8, 1982. She works as an actress, an activist, a filmmaker, and a producer. She played Brooke Davis in the WB/CW show One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012 and Erin Lindsay in the NBC show Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017. She is a producer at the moment and plays Dr. Samantha “Sam” Griffith in the medical drama Good Samaritan (2022).

Related: Are Dan and Phil Dating? Here’s everything we know so far!!

Bush has also been in movies like John Tucker Must Die (2006), The Hitcher (2007), The Narrows (2008), Chalet Girl (2011), Marshall (2017), Acts of Violence (2018), and Incredibles 2 (all of which he directed) (2018). She is also known for her charity work and social activism, such as her work with the Time’s Up movement and DoSomething.org.

A Look Inside the Relationship Between Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, an actress from The Hitcher was seen getting some fresh air. She was walking through Malibu with a man in a mask who she didn’t know. They were holding hands.

Even though he was wearing a mask and sunglasses, followers knew right away that the mystery man was Grant Hughes.

That’s all about who is Sophia Bush dating. For more such updates, stay connected with us!!