Who is Sheryl Sandberg dating? Here’s the Insider News!!

Wondering about who is Sheryl Sandberg dating? Well, in that case, you have clicked the rightmost link. But before jumping into her dating history, let’s first know who the Sheryl Sandberg actually is.

Sheryl is a 52-year-old businesswoman from the United States. She was born on August 28, 1969, in Washington, D.C., and was working as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, a few days back.

Before joining Facebook as COO, Sandberg was vice president of worldwide online sales and operations at Google, where she also worked on Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm.

Sandberg formerly worked for US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as his chief of staff. In 2012, she was included in the Time 100, an annual list of the world’s individuals. Sandberg has a net worth of US$1.7 billion, according to Forbes Magazine’s 2021 billionaires list, thanks to her stock holdings in Facebook and other companies.

Want to know more about her personal life? Keep scrolling the page to find the complete news here!!

Sheryl Sandberg Personal Life

Sandberg married Brian Kraff in 1993, but the couple divorced the coming year. In 2004, she married Dave Goldberg, a Yahoo! executive who later became the CEO of SurveyMonkey.

They are the parents of a son and a girl. Sandberg and Goldberg frequently discussed their shared-parenting/shared-earning arrangement. Sandberg also addressed the issue of single parenting in the United States, which has a significant detrimental influence on professional and economic development.

Sheryl Sandberg Early Career

Sandberg began his career as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company after graduating from business school in 1995. From 1996 to 2001, Lawrence Summers served as Secretary of the Treasury under President Bill Clinton, and she worked for him again during that time. During the Asian financial crisis, Sandberg aided the Treasury Department in canceling debt in developing countries.

She went on to work at Google, where she was in charge of online advertising and publishing sales, Google’s consumer products, and Google Book Search sales. She developed the ad and sales staff at Google from four to 4,000 workers during her tenure there.

Sheryl Sandberg Dating Status

Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg recently shared a post to thank her Fiance, for assisting her in her search for love following the death of her spouse. This prominent businesswoman got engaged to Tom Bernthal last year.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, has penned an open letter to her fiance Tom Bernthal, thanking him for supporting her in finding love after her husband died. Her husband, Dave Goldberg, died in a tragic accident in 2015.

Sheryl Sandberg Love Story

Sheryl and her fiance went trekking on their first actual date. Throughout the entire time, he insisted on carrying a water bottle. Even though it was a minor detail, it influenced. She would soon discover his kindness and compassion as a husband and father.

She admires how involved he is in the children. Her fiance, Tom, eagerly anticipated picking up her children from school. Sheryl also believes that Tom is great at negotiating with other parents.

Sheryl Sandberg’s fiancé Tom Bernthal Pays Tribute to Her Late Husband, Dave Goldberg by awarding a special gift to a select group of deserving high school students. Two years after Goldberg’s tragic death in 2015, the Dave Goldberg Scholarship was established in his honor.

Bernthal, who proposed to Sandberg in February 2020, reflected on his relationship with her ex-husband and said that providing high school graduates with the resources they need to continue their educations is the best way to pay tribute.

Conclusion

So this is all about who is Sheryl Sandberg dating. Sandberg previously married businessman Brian Kraff from 1993 to 1994 and businessman Dave Goldberg from 2004 to 2015, both of whom she had two children.

Sandberg met Bernthal in 2019 through her brother-in-law, Rob Goldberg. Hopefully, you have learned everything about her. Feel free to share this post with others and stay tuned with us for more such updates.

Also Read:

Who is Sheryl Sandberg? Why She Has Stepped Down As Meta COO?