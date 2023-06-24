Who Is Prigozhin, the Wagner Leader Russia Accused of Mounting a Coup?

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin turned wealthy by means of his private ties to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, successful profitable catering and building contracts with the Russian authorities whereas constructing a mercenary drive often called Wagner.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he threw his fighters into the fray, as their ranks swelled with prisoner recruits. In current months, Mr. Prigozhin (pronounced pree-GOH-zhin) has additionally emerged as a public energy participant, utilizing social media to show robust speak and brutality into his private model. On the identical time, although, he started launching accusations at Russia’s army management, blaming it for failing to offer his forces with sufficient ammunition and ignoring troopers’ struggles.

However till Friday — when Russian generals accused Mr. Prigozhin of mounting a coup — Mr. Putin had not checked Mr. Prigozhin’s on-line accusations, regardless of jailing or fining many different critics of the struggle.

Spewing vulgarities, disregarding the regulation and displaying loyalty to nobody however Mr. Putin, Mr. Prigozhin, a businessman often called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Kremlin and Russian army, has turn out to be a logo of wartime Russia: ruthless, shameless and lawless. It was a big turnabout for Mr. Prigozhin, who acknowledged solely final fall that he had based Wagner.