Who is Phil Mickelson? Find his net worth, salary, and career info here!!

Golfer Philip Alfred Mickelson is from the United States. A young boy learned about the game from his father. He was a child prodigy who won more than 30 junior tournaments, so he got a full scholarship to go to Arizona State. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phil Mickelson net worth is $300 million, as of now.

Phil Mickelson has won a lot of titles, awards, and accolades during his long and distinguished career. Phil Mickelson has won 45 tournaments on the PGA tour, which is a truly amazing and impressive thing to have done. Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs-up to the fans at the 17th hole during the third round of golf’s The Honda Classic on March 20, 2021. A photo of Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports must be used.

Mickelson was a big star in college. He won three NCAA individual championships and three Haskin awards, making him a big name. But as an amateur, he won a PGA Tour in his junior year of college. For the fourth time, someone has done this. Two years later, he became a professional and began his journey to becoming one of the best in the world at his sport.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth

Richest golfer of all time: Phil Mickelson has earned more money than Tiger Woods in the last few years. On the PGA Tour, Lefty has won $94.6 million over the years, with 45 victories, including six Majors, 37 second-place finishes, and 197 top-10s. He is still a long way behind Tiger Woods on that list. Tiger Woods has won more than $120 million in his career. Jim Furyk and Dustin Johnson are currently more than $20 million behind him on the Career Money List. This is because they have made more money than him.

It’s hard to figure out how much money Mickelson has right now because he has a lot of money. Between 2019 and 2020, Forbes says Mickelson made $40.8 million a year, with $40 million of that coming from endorsements. His wealth was said to be around $300 million.

Phil Mickelson Career Info

Mickelson went to Arizona State University on a full golf scholarship, and he was right at home on the collegiate level. In fact, he won three NCAA individual championships and three Haskins Awards in 1990, 1991, and 1992 for being named the best college golfer in each of those three years.

Over the course of his college career, Mickelson won 16 tournaments. He was only the second college golfer in history to be named to the first-team All-American four years in a row. The last time he finished college was in June 1992, when he was 18.

Professional Career

Mickelson has had a lot of luck both on and off the golf course. It was in 1991 when he won his first PGA tour event. He was still an amateur at the time. To get into the PGA tour, you have to pass a qualifying round. He did this thanks to his victory in Tucson in 1991. From 1999 to 2003, he finished in the top ten 17 times and finished in the second or third place six times. He didn’t win any of the majors, but he did a good job.

When he was 13, he won his first major championship on the PGA tour. In 2004, he did that. In 2016, Mickelson had two sports hernia surgeries, but he recovered quickly and came back with a T-21 finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge. As of 2019, it was his 44th PGA Tour victory. He took the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019. It also made him the oldest winner of that event, at 48 years old, so he was the oldest winner.

In December 2019, he said that for the first time since 1989, he would not play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Instead, he would play in the Saudi International golf tournament in December. A Saudi Arabian event will be held in February 2020. He came in third there.

Many PGA events have been won by him over the years, including four major championships: the 2004 Masters, the 2005 PGA Championships, and the 2006 Masters and 2010 Masters. Today he is one of the best and most popular professional golfers in the world.

Endorsements and money

He has won more than $100 million in tournament prizes during his long career. As of this writing, he has earned more than $800 million in his career.

His salary and tournament winnings pay him around $40 to $50 million each year, but he also gets $50 million in endorsement deals. That’s a lot of money! Mickelson has won $87 million in tournament prizes, which makes him the second-best golfer of all time.

Mickelson has a lot of big sponsors, like KPMG, ExxonMobil, Titleist, Ford, Enbrel, Callaway, Amgen, Grayhawk, Rolex, and Intrepid Financial Partners. The drug Enbrel helped him get better after he had psoriatic arthritis in 2010. After that, he started to promote the drug. For 15 years, he had a deal with Barclays. It came to an end in 2016.

During the same time, the SEC named him as a “relief defendant” in a case about insider trading, in which he was not charged with. Was not charged with anything. Over two years, Phil Mickelson made $40 million from his job as a golfer as well as from sponsorships and other deals. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he made about $50 million. That includes the $9 million that he won when he beat Tiger Woods in a head-to-head match-up and won.

Conclusion

So, all and all, Phil Mickelson net worth is way higher than other golf stars around the world, making him one of the richest golfers on this planet. During his career to date, Phil Mickelson’s career earnings top $800 million.