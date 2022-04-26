Who is Paul Butcher Dating? Find his current relationship status here!!

Wondering who is Paul Butcher Dating? You will be amazed to know that Paul Butcher is single as of 2022. He’s 28 years old. According to CelebsCouples, Paul Butcher has had at least one relationship in the past. He has never been in a relationship before.

Like most celebrities, Paul Butcher tries to keep his personal and love life private so, there’s no exact information available about his relationship. A lot of people use our site to check out other people’s love stories and make sure they are true.

Continue scrolling the page to find more updates here.

What is Paul Butcher Known For?

One of his best-known roles came when he played Dustin Brooks on the TV show Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. MyMusic was on TV from 2013 to 2014. Paul Butcher played Jeff Pookie on the show.

As Brian on the TV show Destiny 7, he was on the show in 2016. My Neighbor: Tonto, Six Feet Under, The Parkers, That ’70s Show, NYPD Blue, Medical Investigation, Bones, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

Butcher has also done voice work for films and TV shows like The King of Queens, Over the Hedge, Charlie Brown, The King of Queens, Meet the Robinsons, Without a Trace, American Dad! and more. Young Artist Awards have been given to him for his work on Zoey 101 and Meet the Robinsons.

Paul Butcher Biography

Born on February 14, 1994, Paul Butcher is an American actor. His real name is Paul Matthew Hawke Butcher Jr. He has a lot of friends who call him “Paul.” His birthday is in 293 days. He is now 28 years old. It’s a good place to go to learn more interesting things about this date and your birthday.

A Dog is Paul’s zodiac animal, and he has an Otter as his spirit animal. Those born on February 14 have the sign of Aquarius. Horoscope: This is how it works. He played Dustin Brooks on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101. He is the son of retired NFL linebacker Paul Butcher Sr. and was rumored to date co-star Jamie Lynn Spears.

Paul Butcher Net Worth

Before checking who is Paul Butcher dating, let’s find out about his income here. In the United States, Paul Butcher is an actor and singer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $500,000. Paul Butcher was born in February 1994. In the NFL, he is the son of former linebacker Paul Butcher Sr. His aunt, Mary Lou Butcher, was a reporter for the Detroit press.

Are Kristin Herrera and Paul Butcher Dating?

In this case, Kirstin Herrera and Paul Butcher don’t have a relationship of any kind. Because they are both from Zoey 101.

As Dustin Brooks, Zoey Brooks’s younger brother, Paul Butcher starred in the four-season ABC show Zoey 101. He has appeared in a lot of movies and TV shows as a guest star or in small roles. One of his best-known roles was as a guest star in the season 5 premiere of Criminal Minds.

His first movie was called The Number 23. In 2007, he played Walter, a young man, in the movie. His first acting role was in an episode of The Bernie Mac Show that was on TV in 2001. He was seven years old when he did it.

During the Rascal Flatts music video Prayin’ for Daylight, Paul was five years old and he was in the video. He also took part in four sketches on the show as an extra.

The Bottom Line

That’s it!! We hope our research has resolve our query on who is Paul Butcher Dating. According to the reports, he is single nowadays and hasn’t involved in much relations before. For more such interesting updates, stay tuned with us!!