Who is OneHandedLive? Meet the one-handed streamer who is taking the Valorant world by storm

Valorant streamer OneHandedLive has been accruing fairly a fame ever since clips of his gameplay have been shared on social media. On high of that, many have been fairly impressed that the Twitch streamer had reached the Immortal rank within the sport, actually single-handedly.

You see, the identify OneHandedLive isn’t any exaggeration as a result of, in keeping with his Twitch ‘About Me’ part, he was born with one hand. It states:

“I used to be born with one hand and that i get pleasure from enjoying Name Of Responsibility & Fortnite, I have been gaming since a really younger age and hopefully i will be capable of flip all of this right into a profession some day!”

With sporting character Jake Fortunate sharing his clips, the streamer noticed a spike in his follower rely, as portrayed within the graph under:

Burst in followers in current days (Picture by way of Twitch Tracker)

“Having 2 palms is overrated”: Valorant streamer OneHandedLive is making waves locally

Riot’s tactical shooter has a worldwide neighborhood with many extraordinary gamers and streamers holding the dialog going. Viral clips of wonderful gameplay frequent the Twitter circles subreddits, and the comparatively small streamer OneHandedLive’s story has been making waves locally after information of the one-handed Valorant participant reaching the Immortal rank obtained out.

The British streamer hasn’t let something cease him from reaching his gaming goals. For context, the upper rank positions of the Valorant aggressive scene are closely contested, and in keeping with PCGamesN, in November 2022, about 50% of the participant base was nonetheless underneath the Gold rank.

Furthermore, in keeping with the dataset, just one.2% of gamers have been within the Immortal rank, whereas the Radiant rank is populated by the highest 003%. It’s clear that what OneHandedLive has achieved is nothing in need of exceptional. In a tweet showcasing his gameplay the place he will get a tremendous ace on Breeze, the streamer even wrote:

“Having 2 palms is overrated”

Numerous different clips have been shared over social media, and one submit from Jake Fortunate, which blew up, has gotten over 172K views on Twitter, doing quite a bit for his attain.

The creator has taken to posting a plethora of clips from his common streams, resembling one other ace on Breeze that he posted three days in the past, however this time with a pistol.

He was again the following day with extra clips of him acing.

The spectacular gameplay has naturally attracted consideration, and plenty of positively reacted to his posts. Listed below are a few of them:

@OneHanded_ you might be cracked how do you progress and use utility and all the pieces with 1 hand @OneHanded_ you might be cracked how do you progress and use utility and all the pieces with 1 hand

This isn’t the primary time a congenitally one-armed individual has gone viral on the Valorant scene. Again in 2020, BionicGamer323’s Reddit submit went viral after he showcased his setup.

