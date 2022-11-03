Who is nyyxxii? Twitch streamer goes viral after kissing xQc on stream

Twitch streamer nyyxxii made headlines on November 2 after she made a shock look on Twitch star Felix “xQc’s” broadcast and obtained intimate with him dwell on stream.

On this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the streamer’s profession, a few of her hottest clips, and the streaming group’s response after she went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Who’s nyyxxii? Exploring the Twitch streamer’s profession

Nyyxxii created her Twitch channel on October 19, 2017. After starting her profession on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2020, she obtained a Twitch partnership on January 29, 2021.

The 22-year-old British character at present has 311,181 followers and averages 546 concurrent viewers per stream. She is primarily a Simply Chatting streamer, having spent greater than 770 hours broadcasting underneath the class.

She can also be an avid cosplayer and has dressed up as Marvel’s Gwen Stacy, Harry Potter, Pennywise from It, and lots of extra:

The content material creator skilled a large recognition enhance at the beginning of 2021. She went from 75 common viewers and 1.1k followers in December 2020 to greater than 1,105 concurrent viewers and an outstanding 134k followers achieve.

Nyyxxii has performed 58 totally different video games on her channel, together with titles like Phasmophobia, Amongst Us, Alien: Isolation, Detroit: Change into Human, Simply Dance 2020, and Amnesia: The Darkish Descent, to call just a few.

A short overview of the British streamer’s Twitch channel statistics (Picture through TwitchTracker)

Clips that made the streamer go viral and the way the streaming group reacted

1) Streamer kisses xQc on livestream

On November 2, the Twitch character made a shock look on xQc’s livestream.

The clip by which she kissed the previous Overwatch professional was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the response thread obtained 11.9k upvotes. On the time of writing, the Twitch clip amassed 458,492 views.

With over 1.5k streaming group members commenting on the viral clip, one Redditor claimed that xQc’s “new season premiere” with nyyxxii was loopy:

One other Redditor commented that the Twitch streamer was the “first poll corridor of fame clip farmer”:

A number of followers expressed their sentiments and stated:

2) Streamer’s sleep stream will get interrupted by a text-to-speech donation

The Twitch streamer hosted a sleep stream final yr. A second from her broadcast went viral after she was abruptly woke up by a text-to-speech donation message.

Consequently, she cursed the donor immediately and tried to determine who they had been. The viewer’s interruption was profitable, with Nyyxxii spending the remainder of her time attempting to find out who had woken her up.

The YouTube clip at present has 391,480 views, and greater than 9,100 group members appreciated it.



