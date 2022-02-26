Who is Natasha Bassett? Everything You Need To Know about Elon Musk’s new girlfriend

Who is Natasha Bassett? Everything You Need To Know about Elon Musk’s new girlfriend

After his breakup with Grimes in September 2021, Elon Musk appeared to be moving on. The world’s wealthiest billionaire, who dethroned Jeff Bezos last year, was recently sighted with 27-year-old actress Natasha Bassett.

Bassett — who was recently pictured departing Musk’s private plane in Los Angeles — has been dating the 50-year-old Tesla CEO for “some time,” according to a source, and that they were “friends first and only got amorous when he separated with Grimes.”

As reports of Bassett’s relationship spread, here’s all you need to know about her.

1. In a Lifetime biopic, she played Britney Spears.

Bassett featured in the unauthorized Britney Spears biography “Britney Ever After” on Lifetime in 2017.

Although the film got widely panned at the time, Bassett — who admittedly avoided the media — argued that it was a “feminist narrative at its core” and hoped Spears would see it.

She told Vogue at the time, “It casts a wonderful light on how strong Britney is and what a fantastic human being she is.” “She’s not just one of the world’s most powerful performers, but she’s also a mother to two beautiful boys and has a residency in Vegas, so it highlights all of her wonderful qualities.”

“Now that Britney has exposed her truth, I am sad for her,” Bassett wrote on social media after Spears spoke out against the conservatorship in 2021. My heart breaks for her today, and every day she has been subjected to this twisted, pointless conservatorship. It’s unethical, illegal, and manipulative. Nobody should have the authority to pass judgment on other women’s bodies. I’m supporting #freebritney and sending my love to @britneyspears.”

2. She is an Australian woman.

Bassett was born in Sydney, Australia, and her first audition was at the age of 14 when she got the part in “Romeo and Juliet” at the Australian Theater for Young People. She starred in Australian TV programs including “Rake” (2010), “Cops LAC” (2010), and “Wild Boy” (2010) while still in high school (2011).

3. She’ll get seen in a biopic about Elvis Presley.

In the forthcoming biopic about the King of Rock & Roll, Bassett will play Elvis Presley’s first love, Dixie Locke. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks also star in the film. In 2016, she co-starred in “Hail, Caesar!” with George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and Channing Tatum.

4. She works as a director and screenwriter.

Bassett traveled to New York at the age of 19 on an ArtStart Screenwriters Program screenplay fellowship, which enabled her to create and direct her first short film, “Kite.”

The picture got shown at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, the Bali International Film Festival, and the Big Bear Lake International Film Festival, according to the actress’s IMDb biography. She relocated to Los Angeles in the meanwhile.

5. She also bakes but for pleasure.

“I enjoy baking. “I cooked every day waiting to find out if I won the “Hail, Caesar!” job, simply to take my mind off it,” she told Vogue Australia.

6. She just picked up the piano.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, everyone had new interests, and Bassett was no exception. The actress honed her piano skills. She posted a video of herself playing “Moon River” with the phrase, “Caught by Bryan fooling about with last year’s newfound pastime.”

Final Words

Natasha Bassett, an Australian actress, is making news due to rumors about her alleged new connection with Elon Musk. Musk, 50, and Bassett, 27, were first seen together on February 17th, even though they haven’t confirmed anything. For more celebrity news, keep visiting our site daily.