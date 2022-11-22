Who is Mew? FaZe Clan member gets indefinitely suspended following sexual abuse allegations against him

Twitch star Kerry “Mew” made headlines on November 22, 2022, when content material creator Ashtro (@ashtronova) accused him of sexual abuse in a submit shared on TwitLonger.

Within the 3,417-word-long tackle, Ashtro offered an in-depth account of the sexual abuse that she allegedly suffered at Mew’s palms. Shortly after the revelation, FaZe Clan introduced that the streamer had been indefinitely suspended from the esports group.

Mew acknowledged FaZe Clan’s announcement, stating that he agreed with the group’s choice. He added that he would “search and maintain” a correct investigation and that he would “take authorized motion in opposition to these allegations.”

I help faze with an indefinite suspension whereas I take issues in my very own hand. I'll search and maintain a correct investigation and take authorized motion in opposition to these allegations in opposition to my title and the folks round me. I need to deal with this the suitable manner and authorized manner.

Set off warning: This text accommodates an outline of the alleged sexual abuse

What did Ashtro (@ashtronova) accuse Mew of?

In a TwitLonger submit shared on November 22, 2022, Ashtro said {that a} long-time good friend and teammate did “one thing horrible” to her.

She then talked about how she was invited to Mew’s subathon a yr in the past, claiming that he had requested her to be part of a vlog that was by no means launched:

“Precisely a yr in the past, a content material creator I trusted as a very long time good friend, former teammate, and even position mannequin did one thing horrible to me. I’ve been scared to inform anyone and I pretended all the things was high quality till now. Final yr I used to be invited to Kerry (FaZe Mew)’s home to take part in a subathon he was internet hosting and I used to be a shock visitor. He flew me to texas and I used to be vlogging content material for my very own channel. That vlog by no means went up.”

Ashtro then recalled that in her final night time on the content material home, she went out to a membership with Mew and different creators like Leo, Bailey, and Niko. She mentioned:

“It was utterly skilled up till the purpose the place he began shopping for me drinks. It didn’t appear to be he was doing this for anyone else besides me and I simply assumed it was as a result of perhaps I used to be the shock visitor for his subathon and that I’d be made at house (?). That’s how I interpreted it. I don’t know what number of drinks he gave me that night time.

“I used to be dancing with the opposite ladies and getting over my social anxiousness and attempting to socialize and make pals with everybody. There was some extent the place I began realizing how drunk I used to be however he stored handing me extra drinks as quickly as I completed one other and I stored consuming as a result of I simply wished to have time. To me, I used to be with good folks and folks I may belief.”

The streamer elaborated on the sexual abuse allegations within the subsequent part of the TwitLonger submit, saying:

“I bear in mind I used to be nonetheless crying about gaming and content material. much more this time. (I cry loads after I drink). The subsequent factor I bear in mind was him kissing me. I used to be confused about it, however I did kiss him again and thought no matter about it. He didn’t kiss me for too lengthy. He went straight to groping my physique and being tough about it.

“It was bizarre. It was very bizarre, like some energy factor. Once more, he was sober and I used to be not all there. I’m fairly positive I gave consent. However I used to be drunk. However I don’t bear in mind how we bought to his room however I knew we had s*x. The very fact I do not bear in mind a lot of it’s the upsetting half.”

i couldnt add a photograph to my twitlonger however i requested this query on my alt days in the past when i used to be attempting to place issues collectively in my thoughts. i couldnt add a photo to my twitlonger but i asked this question on my alt days ago when i was trying to put things together in my mind. https://t.co/T94XPIFYtY

Ashtro then claimed Mew began “love bombing” her over the subsequent few weeks by gifting her issues like flowers, chocolate, snacks, teddy bears, and plushies. She added:

“He stored urgent me to reassure him that I did consent that night time. He wouldn’t drop it. He wanted to get it in writing, or one thing. Like he was feeling responsible about what he did. I nonetheless have texts of him saying “I do know I’m asking this for the 4th time, however you haven’t any regrets about that night time proper?” lengthy after that night time.

“He stored asking me for reassurance that what he did was okay, which was so bizarre to me. He’d requested me over textual content and over the cellphone a number of occasions. He wanted proof so badly for some purpose. That’s not regular, proper? For those who did nothing improper within the first place…”

The TwitLonger submit concluded with the streamer saying:

“I’ll communicate my fact irrespective of the repercussions, I’m prepared to place all the things, my popularity, all the things I’ve constructed for myself on the road as a result of this could’t preserve getting swept below the rug, we shall be heard. We’re telling our tales. This isn’t content material. This isn’t humorous. That is critical and I’m disenchanted it’s being handled as a bit of content material and overrated as a video.”

The Twitter group gives their ideas on the matter

Ashtro’s replace gained quite a lot of traction on the social media platform, with greater than 550 group members current within the reply part.

Listed below are some related reactions:

Who’s Mew?

Mew is a widely known Twitch streamer who began broadcasting on the platform in 2017. He presently has 852,319 followers and averages greater than 196 viewers per stream.

Mew is primarily a Fortnite content material creator and has racked up greater than 6,300 hours of enjoying and streaming the battle royale. He has additionally performed different well-liked titles comparable to Valorant, Name of Obligation: Warzone, and Counter-Strike: International Offensive.

In addition to Twitch, Mew additionally has a large following on different platforms comparable to TikTok (2.9 million), Instagram (503k), and YouTube (281k subscribers).

