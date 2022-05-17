Who is Larry Kudlow? Find her net worth, salary, bio, personal life, career here!!

Larry Kudlow net worth is thought to be $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kudlow is an economist, TV personality, and newspaper columnist from the United States. He started out as an economist on the staff of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In 1970, he worked with Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Michael Medved on the campaign of Joseph Duffey for the U.S. Senate.

In 1971, he went to Princeton University to study politics and economics at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. He is the host of American Financial CNBC, the director of the company, and the assistant of a former US president. He got a lot of attention for his work in the finance department.

Several sources say that his annual income in 2022 will be $800,000. His main source of income comes from the work he does in both the private and public sectors. This article will tell you everything you need to know about Larry Kudlow net worth, income, career, personal life, etc.

Larry Kudlow Biography

Lawrence Alan “Larry” Kudlow was born in New Jersey on August 20, 1947. Kudlow went to the Elizabeth Morrow School and the Dwight-Englewood School, which are both private schools. In 1969, he went to the University of Rochester and got a degree in history.

Then, he started his career as an economist on the staff of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In 1970, he was already working with Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and Michael Medved on Joseph Duffey’s campaign for the US Senate. After a year, he was accepted into Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. There, he studied politics and economics.

Larry Kudlow became the chief economist and senior managing director of Bear Stearns in 1987. Because he used cocaine, he lost his job in 1994. It seems that his addiction caused him to miss a very important client presentation.

Larry was the economic counsel for A.B. Laffer & Associates, a member of the board of directors for Empower America, and the consulting chief economist for American Skandia Life Assurance, Inc., a subsidiary of Prudential Financial. As a nationally syndicated editor and columnist, he has written for many US magazines, such as the National Review.

Larry Kudlow Career Info

Larry started his career as a junior financial analyst at the New York Federal Reserve. After that, in 1981, he went to work for the Ronald Reagan administration as a political person. He even worked as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and seven years later, he was Bear Stearns’ Chief Economist.

Because he was addicted to drugs and cocaine, he was fired from his job in 1994. But later, he worked at CNBC as a board member for an organization called Empower America. He was also seen working with Donald Trump and for American Skandia Life Assurance and the Independent Institute in 2018. He is a director for the National economic council at the moment.

Larry Kudlow Net Worth & Salary

While working at CNBC, he made $800,000 per year. As the head of the National Economic Council, he makes $185,000 a year. Larry Kudlow is a conservative American economist, TV host, and newspaper columnist with a $10 million net worth.

Larry’s financial disclosure from September 2019 said that his stocks and other liquid assets were worth at least $2 million. This list does not include things like personal real estate that are not liquid. It also showed that he made around $800,000 a year from CNBC and another $100,000 to $200,000 a year from paid speeches and consulting work.

Is Larry Kudlow Married?

Kudlow’s drug and alcohol problems affected both his personal and professional life, which makes sense. But he is still married to his third wife, Judith Pond Kudlow, whom he married in 1986.

That’s all about Larry Kudlow Net Worth and Income. For more such updates, keep visiting the page regularly!!