Who is Kaceytron? Twitch streamer called out by Destiny for copyright-striking several livestreaming clips

Feminine Twitch streamer Kacey “Kaceytron” not too long ago got here into the foreground but once more after common Twitch streamer Steven “Future” highlighted her identify in his stream. He identified how she had DMCA’d all of the clips that have been accusing her of defending fellow stream Bob7 who had been discovered for leaking intimate footage.

Kaceytron is a 30-year-old content material creator who’s finest recognized for streaming League of Legends. She first got here into the limelight after accusing Minecraft streamer Dream of being misogynistic and “queerbaiting” in 2021.

Following that, she opened up about dealing with rampant office sexism. She has been concerned in a slew of controversies over the course of the previous couple of years.

What precisely occurred within the Kaceytron-Future controversy?

In January 2021, Future had known as out Bob7 for allegedly being poisonous in the direction of ladies. Moreover, the latter was accused of leaking personal and intimate images of girls. As a response, Bob7 tried to hit again by claiming that Future had tried to control him on the time. He stated:

“It turned clear that Future was extremely manipulative and emotionally abusive. It was very problematic for him that I talked about this with Melina, Boze, and finally Peachachoo, three of his closest buddies.”

He additional talked about how that they had thought of distancing themselves from Future:

“These are three individuals that every one thought of disengaging with him to an extent due to me speaking about his habits. Future HATED me for this. I used to be in the way in which of him manipulating these women.”

That is the place Kaceytron arrived. She had backed-up what Bob7 had been postulating on the time. Following this, there was a sequence of backwards and forwards happening between Future and Kacey.

Quick ahead to 2022, Kacey took to her Twitter to criticize Mizkif, who had been concerned in a s*xual assault cover-up. In keeping with her, Mizkif’s jocular angle upon coming back from his hiatus after being discovered responsible of helping the accused, was offensive.

Mizkif going stay and making an attempt to snigger off the SA state of affairs is gross. For this reason I really feel so strongly about constructing a protected house for girls, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and every little thing too as soon as he sees the group wasn't laughing alongside.

Seeing her tweet, a number of customers began to name her out by mentioning her position in defending Bob7. She replied to 1 such consumer by stating (now deleted) that it was Future who had manipulated the group into pondering that she was the perpetrator.

This was adopted by an extended checklist of posts and clips that have been shared on platforms akin to r/LivestreamFail. Nonetheless, Kacey seemingly did welcome these clips, accusing her of defending an “on-line abuser.” She proceeded to DMCA the stated movies, making them inaccessible to the general public.

As talked about earlier than, this was identified by Future. In his stream, he stated:

“Oh that is actually humorous. Apparently somebody linked a thread by Kacey making an attempt to defend Bob7. Apparently, Kacey tryinna went via and I assume she DMCA’d like each single clip. Each single clip that is linked right here has been DMCA’d by Kaceytron.”

On the top of the drama between Kaceytron and Future, opinions have been clearly divided. Many have additionally identified that each the aforementioned streamers have been on good phrases at one level.

Kaceytron has not responded to Future calling her out and it stays to be seen if she’s going to accomplish that sooner or later.



