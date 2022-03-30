Who is Jada Pinkett Smith? Check her net worth 2022 here!!

Her real name is Jada Koren Pinkett Smith, and she is an American actress and singer. She was born on September 18, 1971, and her birth date is September 18. As Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections, she is best known. She also starred in A Different World (1991–1993), The Nutty Professor (1996), Gotham (2014–2017), and Girls Trip (2017).

How much is Jada Pinkett Smith worth and how much does she make?

Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress, producer, director, singer, author, and businesswoman. She has a net worth of $50 million, and she has a lot of different jobs. That said, a lot of money comes from her marriage to Will Smith, one of the most well-paid actors of the last two decades. A lot of different jobs have helped Jada Pinkett Smith earn a lot of money. She has worked in film and TV, music, fashion, and writing children’s books.

Early life

A nurse and a construction worker named Adrienne Bandfield-Jones gave birth to her on September 18, 1971. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to these two people. When Adrienne was still in high school, she gave birth to Jada. The couple married soon after, but soon after that, they broke up, leaving Adrienne to raise Jada alone with the help of her mother.

It didn’t take long for Jada’s grandmother to notice that Jada was good at performing, so she signed her up for piano and dance lessons. When she was younger, she went to the Baltimore School for the Arts. There, she majored in dance and theatre. When did Jada finish high school? Before Tupac Shakur became a famous rapper, Jada was in the same class as him while she was at this school. The two of them would be friends for life until his death.

Career

She started getting small parts on TV shows like “True Colors,” “Doogie Howser MD,” and 21 Jump Street when she moved to Los Angeles in the early ’90s. It didn’t take long before she got a more regular role in 36 episodes of “A Different World.” After “Menace II Society” came out in 1993, she had her first big movie role. It was 1994, and she starred with Keenen Ivory Wayans in “A Low Down Dirty Shame.” Her performance was very well-reviewed and got a lot of attention. Jason’s Lyrics was released that same year, and in 1995, she starred in the movie Demon Knight as a convict, which was about a love story. Roger Ebert said that Pinkett Smith and her co-star Allen Payne had a good relationship in the movie they were in.

Her big break came in 1996 when she starred with Eddie Murphy in the 1996 remake of “The Nutty Professor,” in which she played his girlfriend. The movie made $25 million in its first weekend, and it made more than $274 million around the world, making it a complete commercial success. “The Nutty Professor” started Jada off on a very successful and profitable career. She starred in movies like “Kingdom Come,” “Scream 2,” and “The Matrix,” as well as having a cameo in “Scream 2.”

For her work on “Hawthorne,” which ran from 2009 to 2011, she won an Image Award in 2010. She played Christina Hawthorne from 2009 to 2011. For the first time in 2014, she played Fish Mooney on the TV show “Gotham.” She played Gloria in the animated “Madagascar” movie series, and she did a good job. When the show “Red Table Talk” started in 2018, Jada was one of the stars. She earned how much money per episode of “Hawthorne.” $150,000

Personal life

While visiting the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the 1990s, Jada met her future husband Will Smith. Jada tried out for the part of Lisa Wilkes, the girlfriend of his character. Jada didn’t get to play the part because she was “too short.” Nia Long got the job instead. Will and Jada started dating in 1995 after he broke up with Sheree Fletcher. Will had been attracted to Jada before this, but he didn’t act on it. They got married in 1997.

Today, Will and Jada have two children, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, both of whom have made a lot of money in the entertainment business. Besides being Will’s wife, Jada is also his stepmother. Trey Smith is Will’s son from his first marriage.