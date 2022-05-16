Who is Garrison Keillor? Find his net worth, bio, early life, career, and current status here!!

American author and radio host, Garrison Keillor net worth is about $5 million. He is best known for making the show A Prairie Home Companion, which aired on Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) from 1974 to 2016.

Radio host Garrison Keillor is the latest person in the media to lose his job because of claims of bad behavior. Minnesota Public Radio announced on Wednesday that it is cutting ties with Keillor, whose show A Prairie Home Companion was popular all over the country. The decision came after the station heard that Keillor had acted inappropriately with a coworker.

Is the Allegation on Garrison Keillor True?

The creator of A Prairie Home Companion said, “It’s a poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story after telling so many of them myself.”

MPR said in its statement that the allegations about Keillor’s behavior were brought to its attention last month and that an investigation was then done.

But I’m 75 years old and don’t want to argue about this. And I can’t in good conscience put an organization I’ve worked hard for since 1969 in danger.”

In 2016, Keillor stopped being the host of the long-running variety show on public radio. He chose Chris Thile, a mandolin player, and frequent musical guest, to take over as host of Prairie Home. Thile is now in his second season as host of Prairie Home. After he retired, Keillor still worked with MPR on other projects.

What is Garrison Keillor Age?

Gary Edward Keillor was born in the US city of Anoka on August 7, 1942. He is 79 years old, as of now. He has been married to Jenny Lind Nilsson since 1995, and they have a daughter together whose name is Maia Grace.

From his first marriage to Mary Guntzel, he also has a son named Jason. He has a degree in English from the University of Minnesota, where he also went to school.

In 1980, he won a Peabody Award for his work on “A Prairie Home Companion.” He was put into the National Radio Hall of Fame four years after that. He also won a Grammy for his work on the song “Lake Wobegon Days.” He also has won a George Foster Peabody Award and two CableACE Awards.

Garrison Keillor Career Info

Garrison Keillor began his career as a radio host on Minnesota Educational Radio, which became Minnesota Public Radio later on. His weekday show, A Prairie Home Entertainment, got a lot of attention and stood out because it played a wide range of music. At the same time, Garrison was sending his short stories to The New Yorker. In September 1970, they published his first story, “Local Family Keeps Son Happy.”

In 1974, A Prairie Home Companion, which is known for its music and humor, was the first broadcast. He quit the team at the end of the 2015–2016 season, saying, “I want to do a lot of other things.” I mean, no one ever stops working. Writers never retire. But this season is my last. This summer’s tour is the last one.”

He was also a well-known fiction writer who wrote Leaving Home, We Are Still Home, Lake Wobegon Days, and many other famous books.

Sam Anderson, a writer for Slate Magazine, said of Keillor that he was “clearly a genius.”

Even after 30 years, he rarely says the same thing twice, and he has the genuine wisdom of Cosby or Mark Twain. But his “willful simplicity” is annoying because, after a while, it feels like he’s telling you what to do. Being an adult doesn’t always mean you have to talk slowly about tomatoes.

Garrison Keillor Net Worth

Keillor owns things worth a total of $5 million and makes an average of $176,000 a year. In addition to his work on the radio and in writing, Keillor has also used his voice in a number of different projects. He did voices for Honda’s “The Power of Dreams” campaign in the UK. In a 1990 Civil War miniseries, he also did the voice of Walt Whitman.

That’s all about Garrison Keillor Net Worth. This famous American Author has been terminated for conducting misbehavior with his colleague. Garrison is one of the richest Radio Host & listed as the most popular Radio Host.

According to our analysis, Wikipedia, Forbes & Business Insider, Garrison Keillor net worth is approximately $5 Million.