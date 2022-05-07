Who is G Flip Dating? Find G Flip net worth and current relationship status here!!

G Flip is a well-known Pop Singer. The date she was born was September 22, 1994. Her birthplace is Melbourne, Australia. G is also known as the winner of the Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year award from the Australian Independent Record Labels Association. G Flip net worth is speculated to be $1.5 million, as of now; however, there’s no confirmation on the same.

G Flip Early Life

She was born on September 22, 1994, in Australia. G Flip is a well-known Pop Singer who was born then. Australian Independent Record Labels Association Award winner for Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year who released a debut studio album called About Us in August of 2019.

While she sings, G Flip also writes songs. She also makes the music and plays the instruments. Astrologers say that G Flip’s sign is Virgo. Her name is Georgia Flipo, and she was born in Melbourne, Victoria, which is in the state of Victoria.

G Flip Career Info

As a child, Flipo started playing drums. Even though they now play many different instruments, percussion is still a big part of their songwriting process, even though Flipo now plays many different instruments.

They said that they spent most of 2017 writing and recording in their bedroom, having previously played drums and backed up vocals in a number of Melbourne bands. In February 2018, they put their first single, “About You,” on Triple J Unearthed. That same day, their song was played on Triple J.

The song came out on March 2, 2018. In Pitchfork’s review, they said it was “Best New Track.” They also put the music video, which they made with their iPhone, on YouTube’s “New Music Playlist.”

Having their project get attention from all over the world, Flipo was then asked to play their first solo show at SXSW in Austin, Texas, the next month. This is Flipo’s second song. “Killing My Time” came out in May of this year.

When Flipo was nominated for a J Award in November of 2018, he was nominated as the Unearthed Artist of the Year. He was also the first winner of the ARIA Emerging Artist Scholarship.

Flipo played “Proud Mary” and “Blame It on the Boogie” at the ABC’s “The Night is Yours” New Year’s Eve Celebration 2018 at the Sydney Opera House in December 2018. Their song “About You” was used in Season 2, Episode 10 of The Bold Type.

During the Triple J Hottest 100, 2018, “About You” came in at number 38 and “Killing My Time” at number 62. As of July 2019, G Flip was named Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards, which are held every year.

Their first studio album came out on August 30, 2019. “I am not afraid” is a song by Flipo and Ariel Rechtshaid. They worked together on the song. Rechtshaid told Rolling Stone that “G Flip is a great musician.” They are a strong songwriter and have very real voices, and they are a great producer.

During the Triple J Hottest 100, 2019: “Drink Too Much” was number 6, “Lover” was number 58, “Stupid” was number 66, and “I Am Not Afraid” was number 77. When Troye Sivan played “IN A DREAM” live in 2021, Flipo played drums in the video.

Flipo has worked with Crocs on two sold-out collaborations for 2020 and 2021. The ‘JibbitzTM charms’ that adorn each pair of shoes were made to look like little parts of G Flip’s life.

G Flip Net Worth

G Flip’s wealth or income is thought to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her main job as a pop singer has made her a lot of money. Australian Independent Record Labels Association Awards: Independent Artist of the Year, with a debut album called “About Us” coming out in August 2019.

She plays a lot of different instruments, sings, writes, and produces music. Her first song, “About You,” was named a “Best New Track” by Pitchfork. In Australia, it first aired on Triple J, a government-funded radio station that plays music. She spent most of 2017 making and recording music in her bedroom.

There were many bands in Melbourne that she was a part of. She was a drummer and backup vocalist. Nominations for the ARIA Music Award for Breakthrough Artist went to both of them.

G Flip Personal Life

Flipo is open about being lesbian. She went to school at Our Lady of the Assumption Primary School in Cheltenham, Victoria. G then went to Star of the Sea College in Brighton, Victoria, where they graduated in 2011 and went on to college.

It was on June 13, 2021, that Flipo announced that he was not a man or a woman. When Flipo was born, She was a big fan of the Collingwood Football Club. He is also an advocate for AFL Women. She sang at the MCG for the NAB AFLW Grand Final in 2021, which was held there. Chrishell Stause, the famous celebrity from Selling Sunset and G Flip is currently dating.

