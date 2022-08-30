Former 100 Thieves and The Mob member Erind “Froste” Puka just lately claimed that the esports group acted inappropriately in the direction of him. Froste is a 24-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber. His statements instantly made headlines with each mistreatment accusation of mistreatment throughout his keep in LA.

Froste has amassed over 100K followers and 18K subscribers on YouTube. He’s the co-founder of a content material creation group referred to as The Mob, which has over 30K subscribers on the crimson platform. The group’s movies primarily targeted on challenge-making duties, akin to attempting out the most well liked wings and shocking followers.

Asserting 100 Thieves x The Mob. @TheMob is a bunch of 4 creators: @AvalancheTwitch @Froste @Mako @Classify who every carry a novel charisma and keenness to our crew. We’re excited to assist take their content material to new heights & can be sharing extra quickly after they transfer to LA! #100T Asserting 100 Thieves x The Mob.@TheMob is a bunch of 4 creators: @AvalancheTwitch @Froste @Mako @Classify who every carry a novel charisma and keenness to our crew. We’re excited to assist take their content material to new heights & can be sharing extra quickly after they transfer to LA! #100T https://t.co/E56yurpChI

The Mob additionally included different content material creators/streamers – Mako, Classify, and Avalanchd. 100 Thieves later acquired them. The group, together with Froste, have been relieved of their contracts in late 2021, particulars of which have surfaced on Twitter over the previous 24 hours.

Froste’s allegations have stirred up controversy

Puka referred to as 100 Thieves “predatory” on Twitter. He alleged that every one members of The Mob needed to neglect consuming meals to pay the lease whereas residing in Los Angeles.

think about we had sufficient cash to the place we did not must stress over the place our subsequent meal was coming from. Coulda carried out some huge issues however i suppose we'll by no means know

He began by reminiscing about his time in The Mob home. Nevertheless, he regretted not having sufficient sources to movie or do different actions that may have catered to the rising viewers.

@BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 every in lease a month whereas solely getting paid $1,650. There have been so many day’s the place we needed to skip meals cus we could not afford to purchase meals until we begged our dad and mom to ship us cash. It is really a surprise whey Mako needed to depart the mob and transfer again together with his household! @BakeHatesItHere @HSteggles $2,500 every in lease a month whereas solely getting paid $1,650. There have been so many day’s the place we needed to skip meals cus we could not afford to purchase meals until we begged our dad and mom to ship us cash. It is really a surprise whey Mako needed to depart the mob and transfer again together with his household!

He then made a flurry of tweets giving ugly particulars of the group’s mistreatment, which included solvency. He mentioned every member needed to pay $2.5K in month-to-month lease as a result of their property price $10K.

Puka defined that it was stipulated of their settlement that The Mob should stay close to the 100 Thieves’ content material home. This was the primary cause for the sky-high lease.

He additionally said that the home’s members have been paid $1.65K after taxes, which was inadequate to cowl lodging. Because of this, the members purportedly skipped meals and requested their households for funds to get by.

100 Thieves responded

After the allegations, Matthew “Nadeshot” went stay on Twitch in response to Froste. The CEO of 100 Thieves refuted the claims, stating that the group had no say in the place The Mob resided and didn’t take greater than 35% of any sponsorship earnings.

“They did not work” I believe this sums up Nadeshot’s important level in opposition to Froste’s allegations, all of which Nadeshot has referred to as lies and says he has receipts and contracts for. “They did not work”I believe this sums up Nadeshot’s important level in opposition to Froste’s allegations, all of which Nadeshot has referred to as lies and says he has receipts and contracts for. https://t.co/wZdU5aUGgl

Nadeshot additionally outlined three main offers that have been dropped at the group by 100 Thieves, one in all which included a $200K compensation package deal that noticed the 4 members earn a complete of $120K.

He exclaimed:

“It was a headache for them (content material managing crew) to take care of attempting to get them to do issues.”

Froste’s response to Nadeshot

Puka adopted Nadeshot’s stream and tweeted a number of instances throughout it. He asserted that Nadeshot’s rebuttal was not absolutely trustworthy and promised to “air out” the controversy with proof so Nadeshot would not make misguided claims. He said:

“Yea I’m going stay later tonight or tomorrow and airing all the pieces out…gonna discover all of the proof I’ve so he can’t lie his a*s off once more.”

How different 100 Thieves members reacted

Regardless of being the co-owner of the group, Rachell “Valkyrae” admitted to not being within the loop. Nevertheless, she was skeptical of Puka’s statements and can look forward to extra info. She opined:

“I haven’t been in a position to see Nadeshot’s response to Froste’s accusations, however I did see Froste tweet that he has nothing to achieve from this, which isn’t true. You acquire publicity and clout, clearly.”

Co-owner Jack “CouRageJD” additionally broke his silence. He added:

“I take Froste’s assault on Matt’s character as an assault alone in addition to everybody at 100 Thieves for calling us predatory.”

I take Froste's assault on Matt's character as an assault alone in addition to everybody at 100T for calling us predatory Sharing nice recollections collectively on stream, gifting him 1000's of {dollars} of subs, and providing any YT assist I can. It hurts. Nonetheless love Stylish, Mako, and Ava

With controversy brewing, the viewers expects to listen to from Puka quickly. The content material creator is predicted to stream and focus on the main points of his relationship with 100 Thieves. Nonetheless, this drama has already forged a grim shadow on the ecosystem.