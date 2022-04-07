Who is Fred Ridley? Check his net worth, age, early life, and career details here!!

Fred Ridley is an amateur golfer from the United States. In 2017, he became the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club. In 1975, he won the United States Amateur Championship.

The Origin Story

The date he was born was August 16, 1952, which makes him a Leo. His high school was Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, Florida. Then he went on to the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, to study.

He played for the Florida Gators men’s golf team while he was at the University of Florida. The team was led by Buster Bishop. He graduated from the University of Florida’s College of Business Administration in 1974 with a degree in marketing.

Golf Career

He won the United States Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, in 1975. This was his first golf victory. This is what happened to Fred Ridley by the end of 1975. The magazine Golf Digest said that he was ranked second in the US for amateur golfers by the end of that year.

He won the Monroe Invitational Championship in 1976, which is an amateur golf tournament that takes place every year in New York state. It was also the same year that he competed in the 1976 Open Championship, which was held in England.

Even though he wasn’t on the US team for the Eisenhower Trophy in 1976, Ridley was still there. Then at the end of the year, Golf Digest named him the 10th best amateur golfer in the United States.

what is Fred Ridley’s net worth?

It was 1977 when Fred Ridley played in the British Amateur Championship, which is a golf tournament that takes place every year in Britain. It was also at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, New York. He played in the Walker Cup there in 1977, where he won two singles matches against Sandy Lyle and lost a foursomes match.

However, Fred Ridley never turned professional and is the only winner of the United States Amateur Championship who did not become a professional golfer. He kept playing amateur golf. He competed in the British Amateur Championship in 1987, and he did well.

When the USGA first started, he was chosen as a member of the USGA’s executive board. He also served as treasurer, vice president, and member of the board. He was also in charge of the USGA’s championship committee, amateur status and conduct committee, and international team selection committee.

Law Career

The Stetson University College of Law was in Gulfport, Florida, from 1974 to 1977. Fred Ridley was a law student there from that time. His Juris Doctor degree in Law was earned in 1977, and he did well on the bar exam. If you live in Florida, Fred is now a commercial real estate lawyer in the city of Tampa.

One of his jobs is to help people who want to buy or build commercial real estate. This includes things like commercial real estate financing and development, planned unit developments (like apartments and townhouses), resort development, multifamily and condominium development, and more.

Ex-chair: Ridley used to be on the Hospitality & Leisure and Sports Industry Teams. He is also in the Transactions Practice. He was also a member of the company’s Management Committee in the past, but he no longer is.

He has also been an Independent Director of Starwood Property Trust Inc. since 2018. Between 2004 and 2021, Fred Ridley has been named one of the best business lawyers in the United States by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers. In 2010 and from 2013 to 2016, he was named one of the best real estate lawyers in the world by The Legal 500.

As well, he was named “Lawyer of the Year” in Tampa by the Best Lawyers in America in 2019.

Wife

Fred Ridley is married to his wife, Elizabeth Herndon Ridley. They live in Tampa, Florida, where he works as a sales manager. It’s a family: Maggie Ridley, Elizabeth Ridley Lifsey, and Sydney Ridley are the names of their three daughters.

His job as a partner at the law firm of Foley and Lardner made him very rich. Fred is also a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, which is only for the richest and most powerful people in the world. When he is in charge of the club, he makes more than $300,000.