Who Is Driving Tesla’s Leadership Team?

Tesla Motors (TSLA), headed by famed entrepreneur Elon Musk, is taken into account the predominant agency main the event of electrical automobiles, despite the fact that the corporate stays removed from attaining mass-market gross sales quantity. Musk and the remainder of Tesla’s govt administration staff proceed pushing the corporate ahead with strikes equivalent to its strategic three way partnership with Panasonic Company (PCRFY) to turn out to be the overwhelmingly largest producer of lithium-ion battery packs.

Though Tesla has but to achieve profitability, Musk and Tesla’s management have had an up-and-down relationship with buyers. The corporate’s inventory has struggled to keep up its historical past of stable returns from 2018. So who precisely is a part of the Tesla Motors management driving firm selections?

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the co-founder, chief govt officer (CEO), director, product architect, and unquestionably the first driving drive at Tesla Motors. Musk, a local of South Africa, can be the founder, CEO, and chief know-how officer (CTO) of SpaceX and chair of SolarCity following Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of the important thing solar energy agency.

In buying SolarCity, Musk has acknowledged his intention to create a large-scale built-in renewable power agency that may turn out to be a serious supplier of each photo voltaic panels and the storage batteries wanted to drive them.

Musk, who holds a bachelor’s diploma in physics earned on the College of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s diploma in economics from the Wharton College of Enterprise on the College of Pennsylvania, is each an engineer and inventor. He’s a trustee of the Musk Basis, which actively promotes inexperienced know-how and the event of renewable power sources.

Musk’s earlier entrepreneurial success contains being one of many co-founders of the mega-successful payment-processing agency PayPal (PYPL). Though Tesla has suffered setbacks, few buyers doubt Musk’s capability to ship finally on the guarantees foreseen in Tesla’s future.

Zachary J. Kirkhorn

Having assumed the place of Chief Monetary Officer in March 2019, Kirkhorn succeeded Deepak Ahuja as CFO. Beforehand, Kirkhorn assumed varied finance positions inside Tesla, the place he is labored since 2010. Earlier than turning into CFO, Zach was most not too long ago Vice President, Finance, Monetary Planning and Enterprise Operations from December 2018 to March 2019. Kirkhorn holds levels in economics and mechanical engineering and utilized mechanics from the College of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard College.

Andrew Baglino

Baglino succeeded Jeffrey Brian “JB” Straubel in October 2019, who beforehand held the place of Chief Expertise Officer. In distinction, Baglino took on a majority of Straubel’s duties however his title is Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Power Engineering. He has been at Tesla since March 2006, and holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Stanford College.

Earlier Management

Jeffrey Brian “JB” Straubel

Jeffrey Brian Straubel, extra generally known as “JB,” was the 15-year tenured chief know-how officer of Tesla Motors and a member of the corporate’s founding staff. As of July 2019, Musk introduced that Straubel would transfer to a “senior advisor” function. Straubel oversaw all the technical and engineering designs for all of Tesla’s automobiles in his function at Tesla. He was additionally chargeable for overseeing analysis and improvement (R&D), evaluating new know-how and designs, due diligence with key distributors, and validating methods testing, amongst different duties.

Straubel can be a daily lecturer and visitor presenter at Stanford College, his alma mater, the place he teaches an power storage integration class as a part of the varsity’s environment and power program.

Jerome Guillen

Guillen was Tesla’s President of Automotive and Heavy Responsibility Trucking, roles he held from 2018 to 2021. Nonetheless, Guillen isn’t any stranger to Tesla—he’d been on the firm since 2007 and had varied management roles, together with Vice President of Vehicles & Different Packages and Vice President of Worldwide Gross sales & Service. Guillen was the Mannequin S Program Director and has labored typically within the automotive trade for many of his profession.

Guillen holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the College of Michigan, together with a twin diploma in power applied sciences and mechanical engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales and Ecole Nationale Superieure de Methods Avancees, respectively.

Deepak Ahuja

Deepak Ahuja was CFO at Tesla from March 2017 to Could 2019. He introduced greater than 20 years of world automotive finance expertise to the function. He holds two Grasp of Science levels—one in Supplies Engineering from Northwestern College and one other in Enterprise from Carnegie Mellon College.