Who is David DePape? What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi

The hammer-wielding suspect who broke into the house of Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and allegedly assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi, was recognized as 42-year-old David DePape.

DePape was booked on numerous fees, together with tried murder, assault with a lethal weapon, elder abuse, housebreaking amongst others, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott mentioned in a information convention.

This is what we all know to date about DePape.

Who’s David DePape?

DePape, 42, is from Berkeley, California.

He grew up in Canada, in Powell River, British Columbia, in accordance with CNN.

David Depape is proven in Berkeley, Calif.,on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. An intruder attacked and severely beat Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer within the couple’s San Francisco house early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, whereas trying to find the Democratic chief. Police had been referred to as to the house to verify on Paul Pelosi after they found the 82-year-old and the suspect, Depape, each grabbing onto the hammer, mentioned Police Chief William Scott.

DePape had ‘robust opinions’ that differed from these of relations

Teresa DePape, who’s married to the suspect’s stepfather dwelling in Powell River, British Columbia, advised USA TODAY that DePape had left the world for California about 20 years in the past.

“I didn’t know David to be a violent individual,” she mentioned. “However he was an aggressive speaker.”

The household had not been in common contact with the suspect, however Teresa DePape mentioned David emailed his stepfather a pair years in the past, indicating that he would go to and didn’t comply with up.

Mark DePape, a member of the family, mentioned he had misplaced contact with DePape way back.

“I haven’t seen David in over 25 years. I don’t know David (anymore). He doesn’t contact household. I’m sorry to listen to of this tragedy.”

Teresa DePape additionally mentioned David’s “robust opinions” that differed from the views of some relations, together with his stepfather.

“David was an excellent child; he simply had opinions,” mentioned Teresa DePape. She believed DePape was a fan of the Burning Man competition, an annual counter-culture arts gathering within the Nevada desert.

She declined to elaborate on these views.

After fielding reporters’ phone calls, she contacted legislation enforcement authorities in San Francisco. She mentioned they confirmed that DePape was in custody. Teresa DePape mentioned the household would wait till he reached out to them.

“I hope you discover the reality,” she mentioned.

DePape was a nudity activist in California

Whereas in California, DePape was identified regionally in Berkeley as a pro-nudity activist who picketed bare towards legal guidelines that required folks to be clothed in public, in accordance with the Related Press.

DePape lived with Gypsy Taub, one other nude activist, and her household. The San Francisco Chronicle recognized DePape in 2013 as a “hemp jewellery maker,” and “father determine” to Taub’s three kids.

The group that DePape lived with additionally promoted conspiracy theories on the time, together with the idea that 9/11 was “an inside job,” the Chronicle reported.

What was DePape charged with?

DePape was booked in an area jail at 1:27 p.m. PT. He has been charged with housebreaking, assault with a lethal weapon, threatening a member of the family of a a public official, dissuading a witness from reporting a criminal offense, elder abuse, battery with critical bodily damage, damaging a wi-fi gadget and tried homicide.

No bond has been set on any of the costs.

Motive continues to be below investigation

The motive for the assault continues to be below investigation, in accordance with a joint assertion from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI and San Francisco Police.

A supply aware of the matter advised USA TODAY that DePape was calling out “The place is Nancy?” apparently seeking the Speaker, a query that additionally stuffed the halls of the Capitol constructing as rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This text initially appeared on USA TODAY: David DePape recognized as suspected Paul Pelosi attacker. What we all know