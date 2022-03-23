Who is Conor McGregor? Find his net worth 2022, early life and career details here!!

It’s said that Conor McGregor is a rich Irish professional boxer who has a net worth of $200 million. Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Conor in August 2017 paid him about $100 million. Conor’s fight with Khabib in October 2018 paid him $50 million. In April 2021, Conor’s whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve will be sold for $200 million before taxes.

As of this writing, he is thought to have earned $235 million from fighting during his career. There is a detailed explanation of every Conor McGregor payout that you can read about next. In the two months from June 2018 to June 2019, Conor made $47 million from his salary, purses, and other things.

McGregor wants to buy Chelsea’s football team for £3 billion.

Conor McGregor has made a huge deal to buy Chelsea Football Club, which he has shown off on social media. That’s why someone should tell the UFC fighter to check his bank account first, but not before.

Conor McGregor has shocked the world of sports by saying that he wants to buy Chelsea Football Club. However, the numbers may not work out for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, Notorious, 33, used social media to post a picture of a WhatsApp conversation with the caption “I want to look into this. @chelseafc.”

Besides the picture, there was a text exchange about buying the big teams from the Premier League. The recipient of the messages isn’t known.

He texted: “Chelsea for £3 billion. Let’s buy it.”

However, according to Marca, the Irishman has an estimated net worth of €170 million (£141 million). This is a lot less than Roman Abramovich’s estimated worth of £3 billion. When he sold Proper 12, he made most of his money. He sold it for $150 million (£112 million).

Conor McGregor is well-known for selling four of the top five most popular UFC pay-per-view events in history. Each fight he fights earns him between £20 and £25 million each.

It would be very difficult for him to earn the £3 billion Abramovich wants even if he got the high end of this sum. Even if he did, he would have to play in another 40 tournaments to get it. Even though he lost to Floyd Mayweather in the ring, his foray into boxing made him a lot of money. In the fight against “Money,” McGregor took home $100 million (£75 million). He is still far behind in the race to buy Chelsea.

Early Life

After he was born on July 14, 1988, Conor McGregor moved to the United States with his family. He was very good at sports as a child, especially a soccer. When he was 12, he started going to a boxing club to learn how to fight. The first time Conor learned how to do plumbing was in 2006 when he was just 17. Tom Egan, a UFC fighter, told him about the sport while he worked at this job. They began training together soon after.

In the beginning, McGregor trained in boxing. Then he moved on to SBG Ireland, where John Kavanagh, the first Irish person to get a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and his team were waiting for him there, too. It wasn’t just Tae Kwon Do and Karate that he did. He also did Capoeira and Kickboxing.

