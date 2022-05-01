Who Is Bradley Martyn? Check His Net worth, Career, Biography, Relationship and More

Bradley Martyn Net Worth is $3 Million in 2022. He is a famous YouTuber, fitness teacher, entrepreneur, and video producer from the United States. Bradley Martyn is the first name that comes to mind when we think of the best bodybuilders in the world. He is on track to be a major star and has gained a huge fan base across the country. Bradley is also known for being the co-founder and owner of the Zoo Culture Gym in Los Angeles, California.

Through his workout and diet plans, he has acquired millions of followers, and his videos have received millions of views. Martyn is best known outside of social media for his YouTube channel, which has over 4 million subscribers. He is a social media sensation with over 3 million followers on Instagram. Bradley Martyn’s net worth, assets, earnings, affiliations with major brands, luxury lifestyle, profession, biography, and other noteworthy details are listed below.

Bradley Martyn Net Worth:

According to a report by communications, Bradley Martyn’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million in 2022. Thanks to his YouTube channel, he is one of the most well-known American fitness gurus and social media celebrities in the internet world. Bradley Martyn earns more than $25,000 every month. His YouTube channel, as well as his businesses like Zoo Culture Gym, are his main sources of income.

Aside from that, the majority of his fortune comes from ads for various supplement and fitness brands, sponsorships, and his online training program, BMFit, from which he earns a lot of money. His net worth is increasing every year as a result of his success in the fitness business. Bradley Martyn earns more than $300,000 each year.

Bradley Martyn Net Worth Last 5 Years:

Net Worth In 2022 $3 Million Net Worth In 2021 $2.5 Million Net Worth In 2020 $2 Million Net Worth In 2019 $1.5 Million Net Worth In 2018 $0.8 Million

Bradley Martyn Height, Weight, and Body Measurements

Bradley Martyn has a great personality and is extremely hard-working. He measures 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He has a wonderful appearance, with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Bradley Martyn Personal Life

Bradley Martyn was born in San Francisco, California, the United States, on May 22, 1989. As of 2022, he is 32 years old. When it comes to Bradley Martyn’s family, he is quite cautious about his personal life and has avoided sharing any information about his parents or siblings on social media. On the other hand, Bradley is said to have an older brother and a mother who worked as a teacher.

His stepfather was a member of the police force. Martyn’s father died when he was six years old, which was a difficult time in his life. He also used his knowledge to assist supporters who were in similar circumstances. As his older brothers developed interests in the arts and motorcycles, Bradley became infatuated with athleticism. He dropped out of college to become a fitness trainer.

Bradley Martyn Relationship

Since there is no information about his romantic relations or love relationships, Bradley has kept his personal life secret and concealed from the public eye. He has never married and is now single.

He and his ex-girlfriend had a falling out because of a relationship issue. Bradley is now more focused on his career than on his personal life, so he is more cautious than creative.

Bradley Martyn Career

Martyn began working out at the gym at the age of fifteen. Bradley started his own fitness program, BMFit, in January 2006, after he learned how to lift weights and built up an interesting body. It has personalized fitness plans and workouts, as well as advice on how to eat and take supplements.

In August 2014, he launched his own YouTube channel, Bradley Martin, and began posting his training videos there. Martyn’s channel has grown over time to include footage of his daily routines, eating habits, ‘Vlogs’ about everyday life difficulties, and workout content.

Bradley Martyn’s YouTube channel presently has over 750 videos and approximately 300 million views.

Bradley Martyn’s Instagram handle, @bradleymartyn, has over three million followers. He is also active on Twitter and Facebook, where he has over three million fans and followers.

Bradley Martyn works out 3–6 times a week and believes “every day is arm day.” His weight-lifting routine involves total reps at 75–80% of his one-rep max. In three to five sets of 15-20 repetitions, he targets his major muscle groups.

Workout Program Of Bradley Martyn

Bradley doesn’t have a specific training program, but this is one of his most common weekly workout splits:

Monday Legs/Calves Tuesday Shoulders and Tris Wednesday Chest and Bis/Calves Thursday Back Friday Rest (Or low-intensity cardio) Saturday Emphasis on Tris/Back Sunday (pushing a sled, jumping rope, tire flips)

Bradley Martyn Biography

Full Name Bradley Martyn Nickname Bradley Age 32 Years Old Date Of Birth 22 May 1989 Birth Place San Francisco, California,

Unites States Height 6.3 feet ( 190.5 cm ) Weight 111 Kg ( 245 Lbs) Body Measurement Chest: 49 Inches

Waist: 34 Inches

Biceps: 20 Inches Eye Color Light Brown Hair Color Blonde Marital Status Unmarried Father Micheal G. Martyn Mother Name Not Known Nationality American Hometown San Francisco Education Qualification College Dropout Religion Christianity

Summary

This page is about Bradley Martyn, an American fitness hero and YouTuber. His self-titled YouTube channel features workout and vlog videos. He started bodybuilding at the age of 15. His dedication and tenacity have pushed him to compete in numerous bodybuilding events. This page has all the details you need about him.

