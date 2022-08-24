Nathan “Blaustoise,” affectionately known as Blau by associates, is a former Riot worker turned Twitch streamer garnering fairly the eye along with his current on-stream interactions with fellow content material creators and associates similar to Leslie “Fuslie.” The 2, actually, received into an previous clip battle, attempting to embarrass one another for his or her previous haircuts.

Nathan stop his job as a recreation researcher and introduced that he could be streaming full-time from January with a brief clip that includes himself enjoying a wide range of video games similar to GTA V, Valorant and Apex Legends. The clip was captioned thusly:

“Beginning in 2022 I am formally going fulltime with streaming and content material creation.”

On August 19, the European esporting group G2 introduced that the streamer had joined their ranks as a content material creator.

Exploring Blaustoise’s various profession in gaming and streaming

Private bio {and professional} profession in recreation growth

30-year-old Nathan Blau is an American Twitch streamer primarily based out of Los Angeles, California. A College of Chicago alum, Blau has a double bachelor’s diploma in Psychology with an emphasis on Social Neuroscience and Political Science. In keeping with his LinkedIn, he was additionally on the school’s Starcraft II staff.

After graduating in 2014, he went on to work at PlayStation, first as an intern after which full-time as an Affiliate Person Researcher. However his on-line fame got here when he joined Riot in 2015 as a Researcher and Strategist on R&D. Specializing in Riot’s MOBA League of Legends, he was accountable for participant knowledge analysis and evaluation.

In a 2018 interview, he described his function as:

“What I do is I collect knowledge, whether or not or not it’s sentiment knowledge from surveys. Or behavioral knowledge from winrates and playrates of champions. And I take advantage of that info to assist inform our designers and out product groups.”

He grew to become more and more lively within the League of Legends neighborhood along with his on-line presence and curiosity within the recreation’s content material. He started streaming across the similar time and gained a devoted fan base who cherished his perception into the sport.

In January 2021, Blaustoise introduced his departure from Riot Video games and in a public assertion gave a shoutout to the streaming neighborhood the place he had made fairly the splash along with his Valorant and Amongst Us gameplay, hinting at however not but committing in the direction of a correct streaming profession:

“From the VALORANT 5-stacks, to the Amongst Us lobbies, to Staff Rocket and J10 in Rust, I met so many content material creators who shortly grew to become my associates. It feels electrical to share the identical passions for content material creation, and for me it’s additionally a present that flows again into my work as a dev.”

In keeping with the Amongst Us Wiki, Blaustoise additionally labored as a gaming strategist for Innersloth, the builders of the beloved social deduction recreation which took the gaming world by storm a few years in the past.

Explosive progress as a streamer

Blaustoise’s month-to-month viewership (Picture by way of SullyGnome)

Blaustoise’s progress on Twitch was phenomenal after he stop in search of jobs and began streaming after leaving Riot in 2021. As evidenced by the graph above from Sully Gnome, his common month-to-month viewership grew exponentially all through 2021, reaching a peak throughout early 2022. He presently has 385K followers on Twitch.

Styling himself as a spread streamer, Blustoise’s progress not solely comes from his varied GTA RP and Valorant gameplays but in addition due to his huge collaborations with well-established streamers from 100 Thieves and OfflineTV. His current on-line beef with Fuslie has triggered fairly a stir within the streaming neighborhood as clips of the streamers attempting to make enjoyable of one another’s hairdos went viral final week.

Beneath is likely one of the most-watched clips from his channel when he went on a visit with Fuslie and others to Amsterdam TwitchCon, gaining huge views for his IRL streams. He additionally accompanied Valkyrae and others to Korea final month.

He’s additionally a part of the Offline TV and Associates community with intensive collaborations with streamers similar to QuarterJade, Sydeon, Pokimane and Starsmitten from the Valorant beta days.

His reputation in gaming circles and spectacular resume is a large enhance to his credibility as a online game skilled. Whereas that might have attracted viewers initially, his candid character and enjoyable collaborative content material with different streamers has actually allowed Blaustoise to achieve reputation among the many Twitch and YouTube neighborhood.