Who is Baylen Levine Dating? Find his current relationship status here!!

As far as we can tell, Baylen Levine is single right now. The American YouTuber was born in the United States on October 30, 2000. Social media star. He became famous as the creator of his own YouTube channel, which he named himself.

His prank videos, like Call of Duty in the Library and Car Wash Hostage, have helped him become more popular. The YouTube channel used to be called Benitez. Check his relationship status here.

The state of his relationship

As of 2022, Baylen Levine is single. Baylen is a young man. He is 21 years old. According to CelebsCouples, Baylen Levine has had at least a few relationships in the past. He has never been in a relationship before.

In 204 days, Baylen Levine will be 22 years old. That’s a fact. The top 10 facts about Baylen Levine are at FamousDetails, so be sure to check them out.

Who has Baylen Levine been with?

Baylen Levine’s history

People in the United States have named their son Baylen Levine. He was born on October 30, 2000. His birth name is Baylen Levine and he is currently 21 years old. People born on October 30 fall under the zodiac sign of Scorpio. His animal sign is Dragon. He uploaded his first YouTube clip titled Farting on People Prank in January 2018.