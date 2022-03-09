Who is Batman’s new lady love? Learn more about Robert Pattinson’s mystery girl Here!!

It’s well-known that Robert Pattinson has crazy late-night interviews and crazy celebrity profiles, but his personal life is usually kept out of the public eye.

Nonetheless, the actor recently talked about his new movie, The Batman, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked about seeing it with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, in a way that was a little unusual. Because he was “extremely afraid” to see his performance as the masked vigilante, Pattinson said that seeing Waterhouse’s reaction “changed the whole thing.”

Whom this Batman Star Dating Now?

For the past year, Waterhouse and Pattison have been together. There were more rumors about a possible relationship after E! saw pictures of them together at the Electric Cinema in London’s Notting Hill in July 2018. The couple is said to have seen Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before going to Soho House for drinks. While they were pictured together many times after that, most notably on Waterhouse’s 27th birthday in January 2019, neither celebrity said anything about the relationship until April 2019.

When Pattinson was asked about Waterhouse by The Sunday Times, he didn’t say anything. No, he didn’t say a word. As someone who has been the subject of a lot of tabloid stories about his love life said: “If you let other people in, it lowers the value of love.” You would think it was very rude if a stranger on the street asked about your relationship. Building a wall is better.

A GQ interview with the actor in May 2020 said that the couple was living together during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was living “with his girlfriend in the flat the Batman guys hired for him” in London. During the lockdown, it looks like Pattison didn’t make bread. Instead, he used a panini press to make his own pasta “you can hold in your hand,” which he called “Little Pillow.”

While it’s not known if Waterhouse tried the food, she did recently have a good time with Pattinson’s boiler repairman. “He just started talking about how much of a DC fan he is,” the celebrity turned superhero told GQ in 2022 when he was interviewed for the magazine. “And I’m sitting there looking in the other direction, and my girlfriend keeps talking to him,” says the man. He stares at her as if to say, “Shut the f*** up!” The question is, “Why are you torturing me like this?” She was a lot of fun.

“I’m just talking to someone who is very excited about the show.” When Pattinson was interviewing for a magazine, Waterhouse told him to change the place where he did it. This is what she said: “I was talking to my girlfriend last night, and she said: “You know, people don’t really like going to zoos.” Something figurative had been on my mind. But then I thought, “That’s not right, a sad bear walking around in circles.”

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

When Waterhouse was 16, she started working as a model. She was born in Hammersmith, London, and was raised there. One of her favorite brands is Burberry. She also likes Tommy Hilfiger, Pepe Jeans, H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Swatch. As well, she’s been on the cover of Marie Claire and other magazines. She has also been on the cover of British Vogue and Elle.

As time went on, she decided to become an actor. In the short film Rachael, she was the main character and made her movie debut in 2012. Love, Rosie, which she starred in with Lily Collins and Sam Clafin in 2014, was her first movie role. Among her best-known movies were The Divergent Series: Insurgent, in which she played Marlene, and Detective Pikachu, in which she played a genetically modified Ditto.

She is going to be in a miniseries called Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name. Amazon Prime Video will show the documentary-style series, which is about the rise of a rock band in the 1970s, at the beginning of the month.

