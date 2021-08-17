Who is Banksy? The 3 most plausible hypotheses – and spoken worldwide

Banksy. With just one word you can write the name of one of the most famous artists in the world. However, almost no one knows who he (or she) is. Banksy has created thousands of urban art works around the world, published and exhibited books and documentaries, and built a dystopian version of Disneyland – Dismaland.

His work includes a lot of social criticism, be it with inequality, climate change, prejudice or lack of compassion and hypocrisy in our society. But it is also full of humor and satire – and there are only delicate pieces without a big political message.

In the past few weeks, it has surfaced again in the media around the world. Banksy did a “spray vacation” along the coast of England, leaving pieces in several cities – check out some of the most important ones in this NiT article.

What is known about Banksy

Before we present some of the most plausible (known) hypotheses about Banksy’s identity, it is worth remembering what is actually known about the artist. Banksy grew up or lived in Bristol, United Kingdom, and began doing graffiti and street art in the 1990s.

In the late 1990s, but especially in the 2000s, he began to do more elaborate murals and artistic work – with political messages and social criticism. With the democratization of the Internet and later social networks, his work was limited to the street where he was paints – and exploded online, reaching millions of people who have never seen his piece live. It currently has more than 11 million followers on Instagram.

“When I was ten years old, a kid named 3D was seriously painting the streets. I think he went to New York and was the first to bring spray cans to Bristol. I grew up seeing color on the street long before I saw it in a magazine or on a computer, ”Banksy said in a 2006 interview with Swindle magazine.

“3D stopped painting but formed a band called Massive Attack, which may have been good for him, but a big loss for the city. Graffiti was what we all loved about school. Everyone did. “

Robert Del Naja was named as one of Banksy’s references.

Robert Del Naja, lead singer for Massive Attack

This brings us to one of the most commonly cited hypotheses about Banksy’s true identity. Many fans speculate that the artist is actually the same 3D artist he mentions for reference – the name of Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja, whom he used while painting graffiti in his hometown of Bristol in the 90s.

They come from the same city, share the same passion for graffiti and both have the same political ideology and social criticism. This theory mainly began to circulate after several people noticed that some international concert dates for Massive Attack coincided with new Banksy pieces in the same cities.

Also, DJ Goldie (close to Massive Attack and Banksy) may have overlooked Banksy’s real name in an interview. “Without disregarding Rob, I think he’s a brilliant artist. I think he changed the art world. ”Interestingly, the name“ Rob ”also coincides with another of the most plausible hypotheses that fans argue, that of Robin Gunningham.

Is it all just coincidence? Will Banksy be close friends with Massive Attack? Or is Banksy actually Robert Del Naja? The band brought the message “We are all Banksy” to the screen at one of their concerts. Robert Del Naja has already disproved the theory that he is the artist.

Robin Gunningham’s photo that went viral

The anonymous Robin Gunningham

One of the most curious theories has to do with a man named Robin Gunningham. Born on the outskirts of Bristol in the 1970s, he drew and developed artistic work with great talent in school. There was a photo taken in Jamaica that was once published by a British newspaper in an article on Banksy showing Gunningham with graffiti material. It was the spread of this image, along with its context, that led many to believe that Robin Gunningham was indeed Banksy.

Almost nothing is known about Robin Gunningham. This man has never spoken publicly or given interviews on the subject – and Banksy has never dealt with that hypothesis either. In 2018, a work of art was attributed to Robin Gunningham. It was an illustration for an album by a Bristol Ska band called Mother Samosa. Because of this rumor, the piece was sold for the equivalent of over 4,600 euros, which is rare for an unknown artist.

Jamie Hewlett is an illustrator who founded the Gorillaz.

Gorillaz musician Jamie Hewlett

Jamie Hewlett is not from Bristol, but has a strong connection with the visual arts, is a born creative and best known for co-founding Gorillaz with Damon Albarn. A financial investigation of companies related to Banksy’s work resulted in the J. Hewlett name being associated with many of them in official documents. He’s the sole owner of several of them, he’s the main owner of everything that has to do with Banksy. However, after this hypothesis was published, Hewlett’s name was withdrawn.

In addition, Banksy worked with Gorillaz on several of the band’s works and did the cover of one of Blur’s albums. Is Jamie Hewlett the real Banksy? Or could it be a figurehead helping a friend out? A Banksy representative told Metro that “Jamie Hewlitt” was not the artist (it remains to be seen whether replacing “Hewlitt” with “Hewlett” was a normal mistake or a Banksy trick) .

In 2017, a woman claimed to have videotaped Banksy at the Banksy Hotel in Israel – the man in the footage resembles Jamie Hewlett. One of the flaws in this theory is that during one of the times when Banksy was most active in Bristol, Hewlett lived in London with Damon Albarn.

The truth is, as many fans point out, Banksy may not be a person at all – it could be a collective of friends who sign under a single name, as is the case with many graffiti crews. It is not known if Banksy always installs his works himself or if he has a team that works with him. The truth is that getting to the truth will always be difficult. In the current documentary “Banksy Most Wanted”, a former manager and personal friend of the artist revealed that Banksy himself creates false tracks in a very calculating and discreet way, which means that there is no very well thought-out method of revealing his identity.

Click the gallery to see some of the new pieces Banksy has made over the past few weeks.