Who is Alex Rodriguez Dating? Find his current relationship status here!!

Rodriguez, 46, has been linked to Katie Holmes and Kelly Bensimon in the last few months. As for these filings, it doesn’t look like any of them worked out. A-Rod is still looking for “the one.” A source told Us Weekly on January 26, 2022, “He’s out there looking for someone he can end up in a long-term relationship with.” To find the next “J. Lo,” he would love. He hasn’t met “her” yet. Now he’s single and having fun.

People say that A-Rod hasn’t had the best luck with women. As the source said, “It’s hard for him to date when he’s always in the news.” They also said that rumors about his love life are usually just that: rumors! He might have moved on to one of those rumored flames. Keep reading below to find out what we know so far.

Who is Alex Rodriguez dating?

Rodriguez and Kat Padgett were seen together at a Green Bay Packers game on January 23, 2022, which made people wonder if they were dating. As far as I know, no, they don’t seem to be dating.

As far as we know, the two have “been having fun.”

“A-Rod is single and having a good time,” a source told Page Six in 2022. Source: “She’s not like his girlfriend.” They first went to Green Bay, then to Minnesota, and then to Green Bay again. The girl he doesn’t like isn’t his. He’s alone.

Rumors about Rodriguez’s love life come less than a year after he and his ex-fiancee broke up. It started in 2017 when A-Rod and J-Lo started dating. They got married two years later. Following rumors that he had cheated on her, the couple called off their engagement in April 2021.

During their separation, the ex-couple wrote in a joint statement that they were “better off as friends and want to stay that way.” You and I will still work together, help each other out, and help each other out with our shared businesses and projects. We want the best for each other and our children. Thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.

Before long, news came out that J-Lo and Affleck were back together. They had been together from 2001 to 2003. They went public with their relationship in July 2021, and just two months later, they made their first appearance on the red carpet.