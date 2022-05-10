Who is Adreian Payne? Check his net worth, salary, and current status here!!

Adreian Payne, who played basketball at Michigan State and in the NBA, was killed in a shooting. He turned 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. on Monday. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says that Lawrence Dority, who is 29 years old, was at the scene. After homicide detectives talked to him, they got a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder. “I can’t believe it,” said Tom Izzo, the coach of Michigan State.

“We pray for his family, friends, and teammates. Adreian’s teammates and coaches liked him, and they were proud of how he grew as a player and a person. He had a lot of natural talent when he went to Michigan State, and he worked hard to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player.

Fans of the Spartans will always remember him for his kind heart, and his friendship with Lacey Holsworth touched the whole country. Izzo said that after Payne graduated, he went back to the school often and got to know players from all different eras.

Brandon Wood, who played with Payne in college, said he had stayed in touch with him and talked to him about his plans to start a non-fungible token just last month. “He wanted to start an NFT that had something to do with the Spartans,”

“Wood told the reporter over the phone. “I’ll never forget the good times I had with him and Draymond Green when we lived together. If you ever spent time with AP, you knew that he cared about people and had a big heart.” Magic Johnson, who played for Michigan State, wrote a post on social media about Payne to remember him.

“His family and Spartan Nation are in our prayers and thoughts! “We will miss Adreian very much,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. While at Michigan State, Payne became friends with Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old with cancer, and spoke at her funeral in April 2014.

“There have been times when I was mad at AP for not doing something right, “In an interview with the Big Ten Network in 2014, Izzo said. “I’ve been happy with him, proud of him, and sad because of him. Everything that happens during coaching. But until the day I die, I’ll never forget those two scenes I got to be a part of because of him.”