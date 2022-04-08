Who in Kenan Thompson? Check his net worth and personal life here!!

It costs $13 million to hire Kenan Thompson. He is an American actor, voice actor, and comedian who lives in the United States. For his work on the sketch show “Saturday Night Live,” Thompson is best known. He has been on this show for the longest time in history. The first time Kenan became famous was when he starred in the sketch comedy show “All That,” which he did in the early 1990s.

His own sitcom with Kel Mitchell came next, and then he was on “SNL” for the first time. Thompson is also known for movies like “The Mighty Ducks,” “Good Burger,” and “Fat Albert,” which he made outside of his work on TV. For his work on “SNL,” Thompson won an Emmy Award.

Early Life

He was born on May 10th, 1978. Kenan Thomspon grew up in Georgia. Kenan was raised with two other siblings. He started acting when he was five years old. During this time, he started performing in church plays and a lot of other plays in the area.

Career

Kenan started working as an actor when he was very young. CNN’s “Real News for Kids” is one of his first big roles. All That came out before Kenan & Kel. He then got a big part in All That before the show came out. When Thompson was still in high school, he made his movie debut in “D2: The Mighty Ducks.” Late in the 1990s, Thompson also starred in shows like Sister, Sister, and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

In the future, Kenan kept getting roles in movies like “Good Burger,” “D3: The Mighty Ducks” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” as well as “Good Burger 2: Back in Business,” “My Boss’s Daughter,” and “Snakes on a Plane.” Thompson is also a great voice actor, having been cast in the Fox show “Sit Down, Shut Up.” He has played “Greedy Smurf” in two movies about the Smurfs. As of 2019, he had another important voice role in “Playmobil: The Movie.” In 2020, Thompson had a big voice role in the movie “Trolls World Tour,” which was a big hit.

Outside of “Saturday Night Live,” Thompson has been on a lot of TV shows. Psycho, ICarly, and Victorious are some of the names. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” aired in 2015. Kenan was on an episode in 2015. In 2019, he was a judge on the TV show “Bring the Funny.” “The Kenan Show” will start in 2020, it was said. As a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020, Kenan was one of the judges.

In 2005, he became a repertory player. He has been a big part of the show for at least 18 seasons, and he is now the oldest cast member. In the past, Thompson has played a lot of celebrities, and he has a lot of skills when he does impressions. Because “SNL” should hire more women of color, he didn’t do any more black woman impressions in 2018.

In 2020, it was said that Thompson was going to be in a lot of new movies. Clifford the Big Red Dog, Spin Gold, and the reboot of Home Alone were some of them.

Marriage

In 2011, Kenan Thompson married a model named Christina Evangeline. In 2014, they had their first child. In 2018, they had another child. Christina Evangeline has split from Kenan Thompson, TMZ says. They have been married for more than 10 years, but they have split.

In a piece that came out Thursday morning, sources told the magazine that the two have been living apart and co-parenting their two kids for “over a year now.” There haven’t been divorce proceedings, but TMZ says that formalities will happen at some point.