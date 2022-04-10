Who is Jennifer Garner Dating? Check her relationship status here!!

Jenn Garner, 49, has been dating John Miller, 43, a businessman, since 2018. They have been together since 2018. Before August 2020, the couple split up for a short time. The couple has been back together since then, though.

In charge of CaliBurger and its parent company CaliGroup, John is the CEO of both of them. When he was vice president of intellectual property at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from 2004 to 2010, he was also a lawyer and worked for a public company.

Ben Affleck says he didn’t blame his ex, Jennifer Garner, for drinking ‘HURT FEELINGS’ because she was a bad person. This is what Ben Affleck now says about Jennifer Garner. He says he didn’t blame her because he was drinking. People who were together when Ben Affleck said that marriage to Jennifer Garner was a bad idea hold hands with each other now.

I was standing by Ben. People who were together when Ben Affleck said that marriage to Jennifer Garner was a bad idea hold hands with each other now. John also wrote a book called The Handbook of Nanotechnology: Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law, which he co-wrote.

After Caroline Campbell broke up with John in 2005 and started dating Jennifer, John was married to her from 2005 to 2018. When Jennifer wore a diamond ring on Instagram Live in November of 2021, it set off engagement rumors. There is still no engagement between them, though, and they’re said to be in a good place with each other, according to InTouch Weekly, which is a magazine for women.

Was Jennifer Garner ever married?

It used to be that the 13 Going On 30 actress was married to Ben Affleck, who is 49 years old. During the summer of 2004, they started dating. They first became friends on the set of Pearl Harbor (1901), then Daredevil (1999), then started dating (2003).

Their wedding took place in Turks and Caicos on June 29, 2005. Jennifer and Affleck were married for 13 years before they filed for divorce in 2018. They had been separated for two years at the time.

When the couple spoke together, they said: “After much thought and careful thought, we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

During this difficult time, we ask that you keep our children’s privacy in mind. We love and care for each other, and we will work together to raise them. This is the only thing we’ll say about this private, family matter at this time. Thanks for being able to understand. They have three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

He told Howard Stern on December 14 that he felt “stuck” in his marriage to Jennifer and that this was “part of the reason I started drinking,” but he didn’t say why. Jennifer used to be married to an actor named Scott Foley, but they broke up in 2004.

For more such updates, stay connected with us!!