Who are the strongest emblem characters in Fire Emblem Engage?

Hearth Emblem Interact is extra of a aspect title within the long-running tactical RPG franchise. It’s a tribute to the traditional video games that make up the sequence, with gamers capable of summon a number of acquainted heroes. Emblem bearers from previous titles may be summoned utilizing the sport’s rings. Whereas most characters will probably be helpful in sure features of your technique, some are stronger than others.

Contemplating that Hearth Emblem Interact continues to be a brand new title, extra work must be completed to find out absolutely the top-tier emblem bearers. However, we’ve got picked out some characters that gamers ought to deal with, and because the energy of different characters turns into revealed, we are going to revisit this record and add extra protagonists to it.

This record will solely function characters summoned with rings in Hearth Emblem Interact, and never the primary protagonist or any of the recruitable social gathering members that observe.

Which emblems grant essentially the most energy in Hearth Emblem Interact?

1) Celica (Hearth Emblem Gaiden)

Celica is the premier mage emblem in Hearth Emblem Interact. Her Echo capacity permits her to separate her magic assaults, so she will be able to blast two targets with magic directly. That’s already doubtlessly devastating earlier than her different major capacity. Every spell does 50% injury, however that will not be a difficulty.

Moreover, she has entry to Warp Ragnarok, which is most probably the most effective skills in your complete sport. You’ll be able to virtually teleport throughout your complete map and assault a foe with devastating magic. Naturally, she will increase Tome/Employees effectivity as nicely, so she’s going to be an excellent accomplice for considered one of your spellcasters.

She additionally displays a portion of any injury taken from Corrupted models, due to her Synchro Ability: Holy Stance. Moreover, Corrupted models will take extra injury from her, due to her Interact Weapon, Seraphim.

2) Sigurd (Hearth Emblem: Geneaology of the Holy Conflict)

Typically, a hero is just helpful due to what they carry to the desk. Sigurd brings helpful passive skills to your social gathering and will probably be an awesome boon to your Cavalry models. He can grant +5 motion, due to his Interact Ability Gallop.

The character can use Override to smash by a line of enemies in Hearth Emblem Interact, permitting him to maneuver to security whereas dealing injury on the identical time. Because of this, he ought to possible be given to Cavalry customers or characters who usually discover themselves in unhealthy spots, resembling healers.

Sigurd’s Synchro Ability: Canter can allow you to transfer once more after you act. That is going to make squishy, hard-hitting models a lot safer once they go to assault. You’ll be able to transfer your squishy, heavy-hitters into vary and get them out safely in a pinch. His Ridersbane Interact Weapon offers elevated injury to Cavalry models as nicely.

3) Marth (Hearth Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Mild)

Naturally, Marth is likely one of the finest Hearth Emblem Interact summons. Being one of the vital iconic characters, this agile, sword-wielding hero grants +15 Avoidance, due to his Synchro Ability: Perceptive. You unlock him first, and can possible use him for the rest of the sport. Marth additionally comes with Lodestar Rush, which offers seven sword strikes at 30% injury to an adjoining enemy.

That capacity’s going to be extremely helpful, particularly when you may have Sword Proficiency to associate with it. If that’s not sufficient to make this character fascinating, Marth’s Divine Velocity capacity permits models to deal 50% additional injury in fight. Sword wielders, significantly characters that use Velocity and Dexterity, are going to be extraordinarily efficient when partnered with Marth.

Typically, fairly a number of of the symbol characters are going to be potent selections in Hearth Emblem Interact. We’ll revisit this record as quickly as extra data has been revealed concerning the emblem characters that gamers will be capable to summon.



