Who Are the Soldiers Behind the Free Russia Legion?

The fighters who’ve claimed duty for a uncommon assault simply over the Ukrainian border in Russia’s Belgorod area are members of a volunteer unit made up of Russian residents who’ve been combating with Ukraine’s forces in opposition to their very own nation.

The Free Russia Legion, because the volunteer unit is named, was created final August to supply a method for Russians against the Kremlin’s struggle in Ukraine to take up arms and battle alongside Ukrainians. Combating by these anti-Kremlin Russian volunteers has been confined largely to the entrance traces in Ukraine, largely in and round Bakhmut.

That modified this week, when the group introduced that its fighters, along with Russians from one other group referred to as the Russian Volunteer Corps, had crossed the border and “liberated” a number of settlements inside Russia. On Tuesday, the Free Russia Legion mentioned that the combating within the Belgorod area was persevering with, though Russia’s Ministry of Protection mentioned all of the fighters who had not been killed had been pushed again into Ukraine.