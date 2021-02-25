Who are the Active Players in Blood Glucose Lancets Market 2021 ?

Blood Glucose Lancets Market 2021
This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Blood Glucose Lancets market, is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.
Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.
Key Players
- HTL-STREFA S.A
- Roche Diagnostics
- Becton
- Er Dickinson and Company
- Terumo Corporation
- Own Mumford
- Ypsomed
- Braun Melsungen
- ARKRAY
- Sarstedt
- SteriLance Medical
- Dexcom
Recent Developments
- In 2018, HTL-STREFA,a Poland based Medical Technology and Devices Company, expanded its storage capacity in Leczyca, Poland, by almost 50%, with an equivalent of 3,550 m2 additional storage space.
- In 2017, Owen Mumford, a U.K. based medical devices company engaged in lancet manufacturing, established a new facility in Malaysia to strengthen the company’s hold in the Asia-Pacific region.
Blood Glucose Lancets Market Segmentation
By Type
- Push Button Lancets
- Pressure Activated Lancets
- Side Activated Lancets
By End-User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostics Center
- Home Healthcare
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029
Regional Segmentation:
- North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Impact of COVID-19
Implications of COVID-19 situations are somewhat favorable to the blood glucose lancet market as the adoption of these devices is expected to increase the demand for in-home healthcare settings, as many hospitals and clinics are directing their efforts towards handling the coronavirus pandemic. Easy availability and easy to use nature of lancets is expected to surge its demand among diabetic patients. Physicians are also recommending the use of lancets to collect blood samples, further driving the market growth.
The analysis objectives of the report are:
- To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).
- To know the Blood Glucose Lancets Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.
- To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.
- To endeavor the amount and value of the Blood Glucose Lancets Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).
- To analyze the Global Blood Glucose Lancets Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.
- To examine and study the Global Blood Glucose Lancets Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.
- Primary worldwide Global Blood Glucose Lancets Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.
- To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.
