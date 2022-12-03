White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams ‘divorced woman girlboss’ Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show

Nick Fuentes, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, proper, in a composite picture.Getty Pictures

White supremacist Nick Fuentes slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s character on an internet present.

Greene, who appeared at a convention Fuentes organized in February, denounced him this week.

Fuentes controversially attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner with the rapper Ye and Donald Trump.

Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist organizer who says he’s engaged on the 2024 presidential marketing campaign of Ye, previously often called Kanye West, turned on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she condemned him earlier this week.

Talking on the web present “Politically Provoked,” Fuentes attacked Greene’s character, describing her as “weak” and attention-seeking.

“She’ll go and say one thing edgy to get consideration, and when the strain comes, she buckles,” he mentioned. Fuentes informed viewers of the web present that he’s now “over” Greene.

“She desires to be the face of Christian nationalism. She’s divorced, and she or he’s actively an adulterer,” he continued. “How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism if you’re a divorced lady girlboss? It does not even make any sense. I am so glad I haven’t got to fake to help that anymore.”

Greene spoke at a convention hosted by Fuentes earlier this yr, The Hill reported.

Nevertheless, this week, she distanced herself from the white nationalist after he attended a controversial dinner assembly with former President Donald Trump, Ye, and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, per The Hill.

“After all, I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racist, anti-semitic ideology,” she tweeted on Wednesday. Talking on her personal present, Greene described Fuentes as “racist” and “immature” and requested why Ye would “align himself with that.”

On “Politically Provoked,” Fuentes claimed that only a week in the past, Greene wished to go to the 2024 presidential marketing campaign workplace in California. The Day by day Beast reported that Fuentes mentioned final week that he’s working with Ye on his marketing campaign. Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right provocateur, is now performing as a political adviser to Ye, in response to NBC Information.

Story continues

“Here is the humorous factor… per week in the past, she was texting Milo and saying that she wished to return to the workplace,” he claimed. Fuentes went on to assert that Greene wished to go to “when it was cool” however “flipped again” afterward.

“When it was the most well liked factor on the earth, she would do something to be part of it,” he claimed. “However the second it acquired a little bit bit uncomfortable when the swastikas got here out…Not even. Earlier than the swastikas got here out. Then she goes, ‘oh, really, I denounce,’ and it is simply so predictable.”

Fuentes is referring to Ye’s suspension from Twitter after posting a Nazi swastika inside a Jewish Star of David simply hours after he praised Hitler and the Nazis whereas showing on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” present.

Fuentes didn’t present any proof for his declare that Greene wished to go to Ye’s marketing campaign HQ.

Greene didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider