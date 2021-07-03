White Label ATM Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Diebold Nicdorf, Triton Systems, Hitachi Payment Services White Label ATM Comprehensive Study by Type (Through-the-Wall ATM, Front Load ATM, Desktop ATM, Others), Application (Cash Withdrawal, PIN Change, Mini/Short Statement Generation, Others (Value Added Services, Account Information)), Construction (Touch Screen, Keypad, Combined), Solution (Deployment, Managed Services), End User (Banks, Financial Institutions) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

The latest study released on the Global White Label ATM Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.

Definition and Brief Information about White Label ATM:

White Label ATMs are set up, own and operate by the non-bank entities called “White Label ATM Operators” (WLAO). The role of WLAs is that it provides banking services to the customers of banks, based on the cards issued by banks by establishing technical connectivity with the existing authorized, shared ATM Network Operators / Card Payment Network Operators. The white label ATM market is expected to surge at a prime rate during the forecast period. White label ATMs are projected to serve as an essential medium of banking for consumers around the globe. Customers can access banking facilities situated close to their place of work. The objective of authorizing non-banks to operate White Label ATMs is to enhance the spread of ATMs in rural and semi-urban areas.

top manufacturers such as: Diebold Nicdorf, Incorporated (United States),Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (United States),Triton Systems (United States),Fujitsu Limited (Japan),GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. (United States),Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd. (Japan),Nautilus Hyosung (South Korea),NCR Corporation (United States),Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Trends:

Value-Added Services Like Mobile Recharge, Utility Bill Payments, etc.

Introduction of Solar ATM’s

Introduction of Biometric ATM’s

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for ATM Services from Rural and Semi-urban Areas

Reduction in Per Transaction Cost and Maintenance of ATM by Commercialized Banks

Market Opportunities:

Increase in the Geographical Spread of ATMs and Enhanced Customer Service

Improvement in Security Mechanisms, such as Biometrics, Fingerprints, etc.

The Global White Label ATM Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Through-the-Wall ATM, Front Load ATM, Desktop ATM, Others), Application (Cash Withdrawal, PIN Change, Mini/Short Statement Generation, Others (Value Added Services, Account Information)), Construction (Touch Screen, Keypad, Combined), Solution (Deployment, Managed Services), End User (Banks, Financial Institutions)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

