White House: Nicholas Burns Becomes Ambassador to China | free press

US President Joe Biden wants to send renowned foreign policy expert Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China. Burns was the US ambassador to NATO.

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has announced plans to send renowned foreign policy expert Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China. The White House announced this on Friday.

The former career diplomat currently teaches at the elite US University of Harvard. In his earlier time at the US State Department, Burns was, among other things, the US Ambassador to NATO. The US Senate has yet to approve the nomination. Biden’s administration gives China a prominent position in its foreign policy: the US president views the world’s second-largest economy as its most powerful competitor and the greatest geopolitical challenge.

Biden on Friday nominated former chief of staff to President Barack Obama and mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, as ambassador to Japan. Japan has traditionally been one of the United States’ most important allies in Asia. In Tanzania, Biden wants the United States to represent Michael Battle as top diplomat. Battle was the US Ambassador to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.