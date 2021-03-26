White Goods Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2026

White Goods Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global white goods market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The attention on the overwhelming players Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, The MiddleBy Corporation and among others.

White Goods Market Scenario:

White goods are generally home and kitchen appliances used for various common tasks and purposes such as washing of clothes, heating & cooling, cleaning, in hospitality sectors, cooking and preservation of food and many more applications used widely in day-to-day life. The demand for these products has a high demand in today’s market scenario due to increased enhanced lifestyle of people and its use in day-to-day life applications. The white goods market has a wide range of products which can be used with strong technology attracting new customers and opening new sales channel.

Use of artificial intelligence in the production of smart homes is considered to be a boom for the white goods markets in the near future. All these types are used in various application including washing & drying of clothes in households and hospitals, cooking & preserving of various types of food and beverages, heating & cooling systems such as air conditioners, fans and coolers along with types of steam systems which prevents the wrinkles on fabrics and reduces the odour in them, stitching and others. The kitchen suites have certain advanced technological characteristics such as personal taste reflector, hiding the fingerprints and smudges and can be wiped easily due to the matte finished surface

Conducts Overall WHITE GOODS Market Segmentation:

By Type (Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Sewing Machines and Others),

By End-User (Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Others)

Product Launch

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed an autonomous platform that will enable networked smart appliances to utilize their sensors without using internet connection or cloud computing. The development enables all the appliances to collaborate with each other.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 White Goods Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of White Goods

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the White Goods industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global White Goods Market, by Type

Chapter 5 White Goods Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global White Goods Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America White Goods Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe White Goods Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific White Goods Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa White Goods Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America White Goods Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global White Goods Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

