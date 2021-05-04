White Box Server Market 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027
The research and analysis conducted in White Box Server Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and White Box Server industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, White Box Server Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing data centres is driving the growth of this market.
White box servers are usually used in data centres and are usually purchased by original design manufacturers. To provide customization to the customers, Original design manufacturer (ODM) built their servers with commercial off-the-shelf components which are later combined in different way. There is increase in the number of data centres worldwide is fuelling this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth
- Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of support services is restraining the market growth
- Reckless life span and no brand assurance is restraining the market growth.
Segmentation: Global White Box Server Market
- By Form Factor
- Tower Server
- Rack Server
- Blade Server
- Density- Optimized Server
- By Business Type
- Data Centres
- Enterprise Customers
- By Processor Type
- X86 Server
- Non-X86 Server
- By Operating System
- Linux Operating System
- Other Operating Systems
- By Server
- Motherboard
- Processor
- Memory
- Hard Drive
- Server Case
- Network Adapter
- Power Supply Device
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.
- In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.
Competitive Analysis
Global white box server market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white box server market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.
Major Highlights of White Box Server market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on White Box Server market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the White Box Server market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in White Box Server market.
