White Biotechnology Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

White Biotechnology Market is valued approximately USD 134.65 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. White biotechnology is also known as industrial technology used in various sectors such as food, chemicals, healthcare, textiles etc. involves the use of enzymes and microorganism in bio-based products. White biotechnology is cost competitive as it has lower cost curves as compared to other chemical processes. The market is expected to grow with a significant pace over the forecast years due to the global rise in production of energy across the globe. For instance, according Annual Energy Outlook of 2019, the global energy demand is expected to grow by 1/3 through 2040.

China’s renewable energy installation capacity has reached to 728 GW in 2018 which is an increase of over 12 % from 2017 that is 647.32 GW. Also, Nuclear power generation in China contributed 4.9% of total electricity production in 2019 with 348.1 Twh, which is an increase of 18.1% that is 295 Twh in 2018. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, installed renewable power generation in India grown with CAGR of 17.33% between 2016-2020 and stood at 87.26 GW. Also, In 2018, India owned 22 nuclear reactors in operation in 7 nuclear power plants which is having installed capacity of 6,780 MW and produced over 35 Twh of nuclear power in 2017. Further, Increased technology use with environmentally friendly, reduced manufacturing cost, and efficient manufacturing methods advantages will also lead to growth of the market. Further, the ban on plastic usage will also expected to lead the growth of the market. However, Low adoption rates of bio fuel as compared to conventional fuel may hamper the growth of market.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to demand for green products and chemicals by consumers. Europe is second largest region in the growth of the market, attributing to healthy growth of chemical industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

AUDI AG

Amyris,

BioAmber,

Borregaard,

Codexis,

Deinove,

Evolva,

Fermentalg,

Gevo,

Global Bioenergies,

Metabolic Explorer,

Novozymes, and

Solazyme

.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Biofuels

Biomaterials

Biochemicals

Biopesticides

Industrial Enzymes

By Application:

Food Additives

Feed Additives

Chemicals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors