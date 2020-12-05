Whiskey Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry | (2020-2027) In Depth Insight, Growth & Research Finding TO 2026

Global whiskey market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid changes in the lifestyle of individuals resulted due to the increase in levels of disposable income.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the whiskey market are Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., ILLVA SARONNO S.p.A., John Distilleries India, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Alko, ARKELL’S BREWERY LIMITED, Anchor Brewing, and REDSTARWINE.

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017& 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2036 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL WHISKEY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY staple TYPE GLOBAL WHISKEY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM TYPE GLOBAL WHISKEY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION GLOBAL WHISKEY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY user GLOBAL WHISKEY MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY REGION COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products and Services Offered, * Financial Performance, Recent Developments)

