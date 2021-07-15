Which variant of Loki are you?

During the Loki series, we were treated to a whole range of Loki that are as diverse as they are varied. In episode 2 we were even presented with a Loki “Tour de France Champion”! For our part, we couldn’t help but wonder what variant of Loki we would have been in the Multiverse. That’s why a brand new personality test has been created, just for you!

Warning: this article has loot related to the Loki series, especially regarding the first 5 episodes. If you don’t want to learn more about the subject, read no further.

The variants that we discovered in the Loki series

Many variants have been discovered within the Loki series, such as Kid Loki, Alligator Loki (which is not so beautiful in real life, without special effects) or Classic Loki, which we have greatly appreciated from our side.

If the number of Loki variants presented to us is impressive in itself, there are still some variants missing that belong to you. In this new personality test, we offer you access to new variants that really resemble you and correspond to your respective character traits.

Our new personality test

Without further ado, here is the personality test which aims to determine what variant of Loki you would have been in the MCU! Arm yourself with your honesty, let’s go:

