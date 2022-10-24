Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Leisure marijuana might be authorized in half the nation if the handful of states with hashish measures on ballots this November go them.

Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to contemplate legalizing leisure marijuana. They’d be part of 19 states and the District of Columbia with leisure hashish.

A decade since Colorado and Washington accredited leisure hashish, prohibitions have fallen throughout the nation: in huge, populous states like California and New York and smaller rural ones like Maine and Vermont. States within the Deep South haven’t legalized marijuana for leisure use, for probably the most half, however many have enacted medical hashish applications.

This is extra on the states taking a look at legalizing leisure marijuana:

WHERE IS THE MARIJUANA MOVEMENT HEADED NEXT?

— The Arkansas Supreme Court docket cleared the way in which in September for voters to contemplate whether or not individuals 21 and over might use leisure marijuana. The courtroom reversed a choice by the Board of Election Commissioners, which mentioned the proposal did not clarify the influence. Arkansas accredited medical marijuana in 2016.

— Maryland lawmakers voted earlier this 12 months to place the query on the poll, asking voters if marijuana needs to be authorized for these 21 and older. The proposed constitutional modification says leisure marijuana would not be authorized till July 2023, with a transitional interval between Jan. 1 and July 1.

— Missouri’s modification likewise would approve hashish for this 21 and older. Folks additionally begin shopping for and rising it for private use as early as this 12 months. Missouri voters accredited medical marijuana in 2018. Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has didn’t go leisure marijuana use for years, main advocates to go to voters for approval as a substitute.

— A North Dakota poll initiative succeeded in putting the leisure marijuana query earlier than voters this 12 months. Which means if the query is accredited these 21 and older might legally use marijuana at residence in addition to possess and domesticate a managed quantity of hashish. The measure additionally units up insurance policies to control retail shops, cultivators, and different marijuana companies.

Story continues

— South Dakota voters handed a hashish legalization modification in 2020, however Gov. Kristi Noem backed a lawsuit difficult it, and the state Supreme courtroom dominated it violated the state Structure. This 12 months, voters once more may have an opportunity to weigh in on legalizing leisure marijuana for these 21 and over.

— Backers of a poll measure to legalize leisure marijuana in Oklahoma received sufficient signatures to get the difficulty earlier than voters there however not in time to get it on this November’s poll. They’re going to vote on it in March as a substitute.

CANNABIS IS OK SEEMINGLY EVERYWHERE NOW, AT LEAST MEDICAL MARIJUANA. WHERE IS IT ILLEGAL?

Federally, marijuana continues to be categorised as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD, and may carry felony penalties for possession.

Idaho, Kansas and Nebraska are the one states that haven’t carried out any form of public-use marijuana program, both medical or leisure, based on the Nationwide Convention of State Legislatures.

WHAT ELSE IS CHANGING WITH MARIJUANA LAWS?

In October, Democratic President Joe Biden introduced he was pardoning hundreds of individuals for federal marijuana possession convictions.

He additionally directed the the secretary of Well being and Human Providers and the U.S. legal professional normal to evaluation how marijuana is categorized underneath federal regulation. The White Home didn’t set a timeline for the evaluation. Biden additionally mentioned he believes that as federal and state marijuana legal guidelines loosen, there needs to be limitations on trafficking, advertising and underage gross sales.

___

Mike Catalini could be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

___

Try https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to study extra concerning the points and elements at play within the 2022 midterm elections.

___

Observe AP’s protection of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections