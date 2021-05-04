Which side of the force are you on?

If you are a Star Wars fan you must have wondered where you would be and if you would be part of the Jedi side or the Sith side. This existential question raises many others as you need to explore the depths of your being to find out what actions you could take in the Star Wars universe. Are you attracted to the dark side? Has the glowing side always called you? Now is the time to give it a try.

Which side of the force do you think you are on?

A while ago we asked you through our Geek Trolls Facebook page to complete the following poll: Would you rather be a Jedi or a Sith? More than 10,000 of you took this poll, and the Sith camp won. If you want to know more about this topic, we dedicated an earlier article to it. Anyway, that poll indicated one thing: You are extremely popular with the Sith.

So, on this day for the Star Wars license, we had to be clear about that again by offering you to take our new personality test. Are you going to be on the right side of the force Which character from the Star Wars universe suits you best? Only you can answer this question, but it requires absolute honesty.

The personality test to find out which side of the force you are on

We know you can’t wait to take this personality test. Without further ado, here it is!

What was your result? Do not hesitate to let us know in the comments section, we will be happy to read you!