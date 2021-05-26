Which region will generate highest demand for Single Feed Market by the end of forecast period 2028? – Explores Fact.MR study Single Feed Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Which region will generate highest demand for Single Feed Market by the end of forecast period 2028?

Single feed commonly includes unfinished or refined protein of bacteria, yeast, algal or mold origin, which is utilized either as human feed or animal feed. Microbial biomass as a wellspring of food proteins has gained specific interest in consumers as a substitute source of proteins for agricultural purposes. Furthermore, single feed contains different supplements; for example, vitamins and lipids. Algae, one of the sources of single feed, is dependent for development on the utilization of carbon dioxide and light vitality (autotrophic development). In contrast to other single feed producing life forms, algae are developed by procedures resembling outdated agricultural techniques since they rely upon sunlight radiation. Yeasts and some bacteria are especially important for single feed production and effectively consumed in the form of biomass by human beings since ancient times as fermented food.

Global Single Feed Market: Segmentation

The global single feed market can be segmented by raw material type and end use.

On the basis of raw material type, the global single feed market can be segmented into:

Microorganisms Algae Yeast Fungi Bacteria

Biomass Plant Biomass Organic Biomass



On the basis of end use, the global single feed market can be segmented into:

Human Food Protein Supplements Fermented Food Others

Animal Feeds Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.) Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Goose, etc.) Swine Equine Breeding (Horse) Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)



Global Single Feed Market: Regional Overview

The global single feed market can be divided into seven major regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



