which ones to choose from, overview of the various operators

Cellular operators are in the starting blocks for 5G and will offer 5G-compatible 4G plans where available. The many offers are difficult to get along with and you can easily get lost. Decryption.

Is your smartphone compatible?

The first thing you need to know is to know if your phone is compatible with 5G and for this it is enough to go to the website of the manufacturer of your device. However, if the latter is equipped with one of the following chips, you are guaranteed to use the full speed of 5G:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765Qualcomm Snapdragon 690Samsung Exynos 990Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990

High consumption

Battery consumption is higher with 5G devices. In fact, the Snapdragon 8 series consumes an average of 20% more than the mid-range Snapdragon 7 series processors. The iPhone 5, which is compatible with 5G, doesn’t really appreciate this as the technology makes it lose an average of 2 hours of autonomy, or 20%.

Are you covered

The second point to consider is network coverage. We’re not all in the same boat right now, and places 5G is being tested will be the first to benefit from its deployment. However, all of this is likely to speed up quickly with the activation of the dormant antennas. To find out where the experiments are going, all you have to do is visit the ARCEP website.

At 90 MHz, Orange is the French operator with the highest number of 5G frequencies. The established operator is thus strengthening its position as No. 1 with the broadest spectrum portfolio on the French market: a total of 257 MHz frequencies.

You should also know that Orange CEO Stéphane Richard announced at a very high speed during Summer University that there would likely be an agreement with Free to merge 5G antennas, especially as the two operators Use Devices of the Nokia brand. This reminds us of the partnership between Bouygues Telecom and SFR in 2014 for the deployment of 4G in France.

Which 5G cellular plan to choose?

On French territory you have the choice between 4 operators:

Bouygues TelecomFree MobileOrangeSFR / Altice

Everyone is already announcing that their 4G plans are 5G compatible, but at what price?

Bouygues Telecom

The operator currently has 4 sensation packages at different prices, but these are compatible with 5G from the start, provided you commit to 24 months. However, you have the option of choosing your smartphone from a wide range. With regard to data transfer, you can choose between:

You will continue to benefit from unlimited calls and SMS in France and Europe (including Switzerland) and overseas, as well as unlimited calls to landlines in 120 countries and mobile phones in the USA, Canada and Canada in China. In addition, you have access to four additional bonuses:

Unlimited internet on weekends Unlimited press thanks to the Cafeyn application Sports information in real time thanks to the 100% digital offer from L’Equipel The channels of the Pop Culture Mobile TV package

In the event of failure, loss, theft or breakdown of your mobile phone, Bouygues Telecom undertakes to provide you with an equivalent model.

free cell phone

The fourth operator to hit the market also intends to attract the many customers who are expected to switch to 5G. However, for now, its future offerings are not being addressed, but it is announced that subscribers will feel the difference!

ORANGE

Like its competitor Bouygues Telecom, the established operator already offers 4 5G packages with different data envelopes. You have the choice between 70, 100, 150 GB or unlimited without restrictions. Of course you have unlimited calls, SMS, MMS and the option of having a second SIM card.

As for the price, benefit from a discount for the first 12 months:

70 GB plan in 5G: 24.99 then 39.99 euros / month 100 GB plan in 5G: 34.99 then 49.99 euros / month 150 GB plan in 5G: 49.99 then 64.99 euros / month Unlimited plan in 5G: 79.99 then 94.99 euros / month

And if you become an OPEN customer, you are entitled to a second discount between 10 and 15 euros per month! This means that the cheapest plan costs only 14.99 euros per month for 12 months before it drops to 29.99 euros.

SFR – ALTICE

Like Free Mobile, SFR – Altice continues to keep its offerings a secret and it is unknown whether the operator will choose Bouygues Telecom’s or Orange’s commercial strategy unless the operator decides to go its own way.