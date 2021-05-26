Which key regions hold lion’s share in Primary Feed Materials Market?| Present and Future analysis till end of 2028 by Fact.MR Primary Feed Materials Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2028

Primary feed materials help in getting better operating results related to milk production for cattle. In addition, primary feed materials also help in improving animal husbandry services by providing nutritious mineral feed for animals. Primary feed materials are primary feed which are given to animals such as cows, sheep, goats, calves, pigs, rabbits, birds, etc., by mixing it with fodder. For getting better ration quality, primary feed materials are being given to household animals. Furthermore, primary feed materials also improve the lactation milk in female animals. For instance, primary feed materials increase reproductivity in animals, enhance the immune system, and improve the fertility of animals. Furthermore, the rising production and consumption of meat in several parts of the globe is driving the growth of the primary feed materials market.

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Segmentation

The global primary feed materials market is segmented by raw material type and end use.

On the basis of raw material type, the global primary feed materials market is segmented into –

Soya De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Rapeseed De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Rice Bran De – Oiled Cakes (DOC)

Cakes (Cotton Seed Cakes, Mustard Cakes, etc.)

Bran (Rice Bran, Wheat Bran, etc.)

Food Grains (maize, barley, etc.)

Others

On the basis of end use, the global primary feed materials market is segmented into –

Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.)

Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Goose, etc.)

Pigs

Equine Breeding (Horse)

Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)

Global Primary Feed Materials Market – Regional Overview

The global primary feed materials market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



