Which Key Regions Hold Lion’s Share in Garlic Market?| Present and Future Analysis till End of 2022 by Fact.MR

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Garlic Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Garlic Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Garlic Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=303

Consisting anti-rheumatic, carminative and digestive properties, garlic is consumed all over the world in form of an ingredient in various cuisines. Garlic is used mostly in cooking as it softens its pungent flavor, roasted garlic is also being consumed as it balances the flavor by offering nutty and delicate flavor. A fresh and raw form of garlic is consumed more than the other forms as the raw garlic is effective in cold and flu, high blood pressure, heart diseases, it is considered as one of the best antibiotics for fungal and bacterial infections. Manufacturers are also focusing on retaining maximum benefits and taste offered by raw garlic even after converting it into a paste or powdered form. The major market players are also focusing on infusing garlic with oil to produce flavored oil. Garlic is also being used as a meat and fish preservative, offering long shelf-life to these foods. Restaurants and fast food chains also use fresh garlic as it enhances the taste of the food.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global garlic market is expected to experience moderate growth. The market is estimated to register 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=303

Due to the increasing consumption of garlic as an ingredient in various foods and also being used as a traditional medicine, the demand of garlic is boosting. Manufacturers are also producing garlic in various forms such as paste, powder, oil, etc. to make it easy to use and to also balance the flavor. Below are some of the insights on how the global garlic market will perform in the next five years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Garlic Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to emerge as one of the biggest markets in the global garlic market. Witnessing a steady growth rate during the forecast period, APEJ garlic market is estimated to exceed US$ 8,200 million value by 2022 end. China and India are the two highest garlic producing countries in the APEJ region. Moreover, initiatives by the government in both the countries are also supporting the garlic production.

Europe and North America are also expected to experience moderate growth in the global garlic market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/303/S

Hard Neck garlic is expected to be one of the highly preferred garlic product. Hard neck garlic is estimated to reach nearly US$ 13,000 million revenue by 2022 end. Meanwhile, the soft neck is also expected to account for more than one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end.

Garlic in fresh form is expected to witness the highest growth as compared to any other form. Fresh form of garlic is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 2,000 million between 2017 and 2022.

Garlic is expected to be widely used in culinary. By 2022 end, culinary is estimated to reach nearly US$ 8,900 million revenue. Although garlic is also expected to find large application in soups, sauces, and dressings.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=303

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for garlic, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as The Garlic Company, Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc., California Garlic Company, Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc., Mcfadden Farm, South West Garlic Farm, Mr. Lucky, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co., Ltd, Filaree Garlic Farm, and Atmiya International.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape

Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market

Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market

Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com