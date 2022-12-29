Which is the best Topping for Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Sherbet Cookie is unquestionably one of the thrilling additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom. Having been launched in one of the crowded updates to the sport, alongside a hyped Carol Cookie and buffs to well-liked DPSs like Frost Queen and Snow Sugar, he nonetheless managed to ascertain himself within the meta.

Ranged Cookies have been omitted of the sport’s meta since Twizzly Gummy and Tiger Lily dropped out of the PvP meta. Learn on to seek out out which Toppings will mean you can convert this Ranged Cookie into among the finest DMG sellers in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Greatest Topping for Sherbet Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)

Sherbet Cookie’s “Frost Shards” ability has led to him being termed as a buffed-up Frost Queen within the Cookie Run: Kingdom neighborhood. The Tremendous Epic Cookie summons 15 Frost Shards, divides them equally for the variety of targets, and prioritizes enemies with the very best ATK.

Every goal hit with a shard is dealt the Frost and Nullify debuff, with a substantial probability of targets getting frozen.

Frozen targets might be dealt further injury after they thaw, and the quantity of harm dealt, and the possibility of the enemy getting frozen will rely upon the variety of Frost stacks.

Therapeutic that exceeds Sherbet’s Max HP might be transformed into an HP protect, and Sherbet himself is resistant to any interruptions whereas casting his ability.

All issues thought-about, this is among the most well-rounded talents of any DPS character throughout Cookie Run: Kingdom. The numbers for a maxed-out “Frozen Shards” ability are supplied under:

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Frost Shards DMG: 72.2% per Shard

Frost:ATK SPD -5.0%, Freezing DMG +50.0% (capped at 350%) for 16 sec

Frost Further DMG: 49.2% (Cookies), 15.0% (Others) per Shard

Nullify Debuff Resist: nullifies 30.0% of Debuff Resist for 16 sec; stacks as much as x1

Freezing: freezes the goal for 1 sec with 8.0% probability; the possibility is elevated by 2.0% per stack of Frost

Freezing DMG: 42.2% of ATK

Frost Resistance: Sherbet Cookie will get -50.0% to Freezing DMG and length

Heat Gentle of Life: 55.0% of Therapeutic exceeding Max HP is transformed to

HP Defend (capability is capped at 30.0% of Max HP)

Apart from the DMG dealt by every Shard, the numbers for this ability are the identical even at Lv. 1.

Winter is the season when life sleeps underneath the white snow. 💤❄️ Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next update🎶 NEW EPIC: Carol Cookie🍧 NEW SUPER EPIC: Sherbet Cookie🎂 The Sugar Gnomes’ Holiday Cake Shop🏰 Tower of Sweet Chaos Expansion & New Features https://t.co/n6NcFYkMHr

Now that his ability has been established, we are able to delve into potential Topping builds for the character. The Cookie Run: Kingdom norm for a DPS Cookie can be to make use of a Searing Raspberry construct, a Topping used to reinforce DMG scores. One other well-liked construct for Sherbet Cookie, significantly on the PvP facet of Cookie Run: Kingdom, is a full Swift Chocolate Topping set.

The latter is as a result of Sherbet already has a reasonably low cooldown, and utilizing a Swift Chocolate construct, a Topping meant for decreasing cooldown, with a Squishy Jelly Watch can virtually cut back this era to seven seconds.

The Swift Chocolate construct takes the sting right here as a result of, with such a low cooldown, the combo of his nice DMG, therapeutic, buffs, and debuffs offers far more worth than no matter a DMG enhance from a Searing Raspberry construct would ship.

Cookie Run: Kingdom followers can observe this area to maintain an eye fixed out for all the newest information.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



